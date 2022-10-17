Star Witness Who Visited Elizabeth Holmes After Fraud Trial Says ‘She Needs to Pay Her Debt to Society'

Read full article on original website
Related
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
NBC Philadelphia
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
Comments / 0