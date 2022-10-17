Boise State warns of a mountain lion spotted on Greenbelt near downtown

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Boise State University issued an alert Monday afternoon warning students and staff to avoid part of the Greenbelt near the edge of campus after a mountain lion was reportedly seen in the area.

The initial BroncoAlert, sent at 3 p.m., said the animal was seen near Capitol Boulevard and 9th Street on the northwest edge of campus. No further details were given, but university officials said an update would follow. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a BroncoAlert said the mountain lion could not be located during an area check.

Brian Pearson, spokesperson for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Southwest Region, told the Idaho Statesman in an email that a conservation officer was responding to the area to confirm two sightings. By 5 p.m., the agency had not confirmed the sightings.

Pearson said Ada County Emergency Dispatch informed Fish and Game of two sightings, both reported around 2:42 p.m., of a juvenile mountain lion. One reporting party said the cat was near the pedestrian footbridge into Ann Morrison Park, while the other reported seeing the animal on the south side of the river near the red railroad trestle bridge west of Shoreline Drive and Americana Boulevard.

Pearson said Fish and Game doesn’t believe the mountain lion is a threat to public safety but urged people to be vigilant in the area, particularly around dusk and dawn when mountain lions are most active. Anyone who sees the mountain lion is urged to call the Southwest Region Fish and Game office at 208-465-8465 during business hours or 208-854-8964 on weekends and after business hours.

Earlier Monday morning, Ada County dispatch received a call about a mountain lion seen in a business parking lot west of MK Nature Center on Park Boulevard. The report said the cat headed in the direction of the Greenbelt.

Last month, a mountain lion was seen on doorbell cameras wandering in Boise and Garden City yards at night. Fish and Game officials said that cat was behaving normally and probably using the Boise River as a corridor.

Safety tips from Fish and Game if you see a mountain lion

▪ Never run away. Mountain lions chase animals they perceive as prey.

▪ Never turn your back. Face the animal and make yourself look as large as possible. Yell or shout at the animal, but don’t scream — high-pitched screams may sound like a wounded animal.

▪ Back away slowly and maintain eye contact with the mountain lion.

▪ Use bear spray, noisemakers like air horns and bright flashlights to deter the animal.

▪ If attacked, fight back.