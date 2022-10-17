Read full article on original website
Related
Why Variations Are the Key to an Inclusive Yoga Practice
Having a “beginner’s mind” is a tenet of mindfulness that refers to approaching life with openness and curiosity. That’s part of how Natalia Tabilo of Yoga For All Bodies cultivated her own yoga practice: By tuning in to the needs of her body and the way it wanted to move, and finding the poses that suited her.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0