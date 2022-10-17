Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
Bank to start selling £80bn of UK government bonds from next month
Start date put back by a day to avoid clash with chancellor’s announcement of debt-cutting plan
getnews.info
Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%
[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
US News and World Report
U.S. Considering Joint Weapons Production With Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China. U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017...
US News and World Report
Russians Withdrew $7.5 Billion in Sept as They Left the Country - Central Bank
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept. 21, President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Saudi Aramco to Push Ahead With IPO of Oil-Trading Unit - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its energy-trading business and is targeting a listing in Riyadh for the end of the year or early 2023, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The world's top oil producer is in the process of adding...
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
US News and World Report
Mexico's America Movil Q3 Profit Rises 13.7%, Fueled by New Subscribers
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted net...
US News and World Report
Japanese Yen Jumps as Traders Suspect Intervention
TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade. It was...
JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released JFrog Advanced Security – the world’s first binary-focused, DevSecOps solution providing holistic security coverage from any source to any destination. Natively integrated with JFrog’s Artifactory binary repository and JFrog Xray’s software composition analysis tool, JFrog Advanced Security capabilities offer users a full platform experience and coverage for software supply chain security at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005481/en/ JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Activist Starboard Focusing on Profitability at Salesforce, Splunk and Wix
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Activist investor Jeffrey Smith said on Tuesday his investment firm Starboard Value was currently involved with Wix.com, Splunk and Salesforce, and was engaged with management for ways to bolster valuations of these high-growth companies. Smith said the common theme among all three companies was that the level...
US News and World Report
France's Macron: Sale of European Strategic Infrastructure to China Was an Error
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses. "We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China,"...
US News and World Report
Greenlight's Einhorn Optimistic Twitter Deal With Musk Will Close
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose Greenlight Capital has had a long history with entrepreneur Elon Musk, in a letter on Friday said he expects Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc. will "close at or near the originally agreed upon price." Einhorn told his investors in August...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Embraer, Air Force Agree on Cutting KC-390 Orders
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday it has agreed on a contract amendment with the country's Air Force to cut orders for the KC-190 aircraft to 19 from 22, settling a longstanding dispute between the parties. The Air Force had been looking to cut orders...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Spain Moves Yacht Linked to Russian Oligarch After Payments Stop - Ministry Source
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish authorities moved a luxury yacht linked to the sanctioned head of Russian defence group Rostec after the shipyard where it was berthed stopped receiving payments for its repairs, a transport ministry source said. The multi-million-dollar Valerie was transferred to a marina last month, the source and...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Rallies on Hopes of Smaller Fed Rate Hikes
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday after a report said the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, while declines in social media firms capped gains on the Nasdaq. Some Fed officials have begun sounding...
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
US News and World Report
Vivendi to Go-Ahead With Editis Spin-Off, as Q3 Sales Edge Up
(Reuters) - French media company Vivendi on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, and confirmed it was still planning to spin-off its publishing business Editis. "For Editis, the full project has been now sent to the antitrust commission, we...
ARTEAR Extends Intelsat Agreement for Content Distribution Across Argentina, the Americas
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has signed a multi-year and multi transponder agreement with ARTEAR to meet the media company’s entire content distribution and contribution needs. ARTEAR is a part of Group CLARIN, the largest media business group in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005148/en/ ARTEAR will be utilizing Intelsat 34 (IS-34), Galaxy 13 (G-13), and Intelsat 14 (IS-14), for Pay TV, Terrestrial Television (Advanced Television and Digital Terrestrial Television) and Contribution services in the United States and Latin America. (Photo: Business Wire)
