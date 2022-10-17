Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Free Online Tutoring for Clover Park School District Middle and High School Students
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District has an amazing online tutoring resource for students through Paper! Secondary students have access to 24/7, unlimited assistance from highly trained tutors who provide quick essay feedback and real-time answers to challenging questions. HOMEWORK HELP. Paper’s tutors can help students who...
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Oct. 24
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting/workshop on Friday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
Community advisory committee discusses values for libraries in Lakewood
Pierce County Library System announcement. The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its fifth and final meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Watch in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or join the meeting via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88097445054 meeting...
First lady Jill Biden highlights high school programs at Bates Technical College
Bates Technical College announcement. First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Bates Technical College’s South Campus on Friday, Oct. 7 to tour youth apprenticeship and the Technical High School programs that connect youth to hands-on workforce education while they earn their high school diploma. The visit included a stop at the Technical High School’s Back-To-School Night, where students gathered to celebrate the start of the academic year and elect their inaugural student government representatives.
