QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see as the main issues facing your city?. Margie Witt: I believe the main issues facing Ft. Wright continue to be attracting and retaining qualified first responders. The safety of our residents is our primary concern and so many communities face this same issue. Secondly, funding for CERS is also a concerning budgetary issue.

FORT WRIGHT, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO