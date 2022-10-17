Read full article on original website
linknky.com
International student population at NKU highest it’s been in seven years
Written by Olivia Knabel, contributor at The Northerner. With a total of 506 international students attending for the Fall 2022 semester, NKU hasn’t seen a number this large since 2015. Rebecca Hansen, Director of International Student & Scholar Services (ISSS) on campus, acknowledged that this semester also has the most diverse international student population NKU has ever had, with a total of 65 countries represented on campus.
linknky.com
Covington launches grant program to enhance public art
Aspiring artists in Covington can now find potential funding for their projects through a new grant program introduced to enhance public art in the city. Covington’s Quality of Place Grant program is competitively funded and supports the Economic Development Department’s strategic focus on “Experiencing Covington.” Up to $125,000 has been allocated by the city for the grant this fiscal year. Applicants can request a grant of $1,000 to $30,000.
linknky.com
TANK promotes Gina Douthat to general manager
Gina Douthat has is the new general manager for TANK, the transportation agency announced this week. Douthat has held various positions with TANK since 1997, most recently as deputy general manager and director of communications and development. During her time at TANK, Douthat has provided oversight to areas including marketing...
linknky.com
BLINK brings 2 million to NKY and Cincinnati
BLINK organizers estimate the event attracted over 2 million attendees to the region. The festivities kicked off on Thursday as visitors lined Fifth Street in Cincinnati for the opening parade, and the event continued for four days across several sections of Cincinnati and the Covington area. While the event itself...
linknky.com
Incumbent Wheatley faces Stephanie Dietz in 65th District
Incumbent Representative Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) is one of two Democrats representing Northern Kentucky in the statehouse. He hopes to return for a third term, but it might be challenging this time. Redistricting significantly changed the district that’s been Democratic and mainly contained the City of Covington. Republican Stephanie Dietz is challenging him for the seat.
linknky.com
Here are the candidates vying to be the next Cold Spring mayor
Cold Spring Mayor D. Angelo Penque is seeking his third term this November, and his challenger Stephen Cunningham hopes to be elected for his first. Penque was elected Cold Spring mayor in 2015, and he said his top priority at the time was public safety. Today, he tells LINK nky that safety, specifically “creating a first-in-class Police Department,” has been one of his most significant accomplishments as mayor thus far.
linknky.com
Candidates for Edgewood City Council answer questions
QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see are the main issues facing your city?. Darla Kettenacker: Edgewood is a wonderful city and we are fortunate to have a sufficient budget and the necessary resources to serve our residents, meet our financial obligations, and continue to invest in future developments. Still, we face challenges in the areas of public safety and complete fiscal transparency which need to be addressed. Rather than all decisions being made by elected officials, we should afford our residents opportunities, through regular public forums and more involvement in council meetings, to provide input on how we can better meet their needs, voice their opinions and concerns, and collaboratively grow our city.
linknky.com
Candidates for Taylor Mill city commission answer questions
QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see are the main issues facing your city?. Caroline Braden: As a city, our main purpose is to maintain the safety and security of its citizens while balancing financial constraints. These are the primary issues facing the city of Taylor Mill. Mark Kreimborg: Our...
linknky.com
Aubuchon vs. Froelicher in the race for Florence mayor
Two candidates are in the running to become the next Florence mayor, a seat that hasn’t changed hands for more than 20 years. Local optometrist Julie Metzger Aubuchon is eyeing the seat, an upgrade from her current position on city council and as vice-mayor. Meanwhile, Duane Froelicher is calling for change in Florence.
linknky.com
Here are your candidates for Wilder City Council
The City of Wilder will have a non-competitive race on Nov. 8. Six candidates are looking to be elected to six seats. Five incumbents seek reelection: Andrew Williams, Sandy Ruschman-Decker, Kelly Meiser, Jim Profitt, and Robert Blankenship. Bradly Murphy is looking to be elected to his first term. Current councilmember...
linknky.com
NKY football round-up: Campbell County earns first district win since 2019
Another week of NKY high school football is in the books. Here is how it played out:. For our coverage of Highlands’s win over Cooper, click here. For our coverage of Holmes’s win over Scott, click here. For our coverage of Dayton’s win over Ludlow, click here.
linknky.com
Covington starting citywide leaf pickups on Monday
Using the unique powers of their two vacuum trucks, the Covington Public Works Department will soon rid the city street of foliage debris. Covington’s annual citywide leaf pickup is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 24. The formal collection schedule runs through Dec. 20, but Covington will do spot pick-up until Dec. 31.
linknky.com
Dayton earns home playoff game with win at Ludlow
Though the Class 1A, District 4 river city foes came in Friday night’s game with matching 3-5 records, there was something important on the line: a home playoff game. True to what has been its calling card this season, the visiting Dayton Greendevils put together a strong first half building a 22-0 halftime lead, and then held off the Ludlow Panthers on their senior night for a 28-21 victory at James Rigney Memorial Stadium.
linknky.com
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew
Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
linknky.com
Spooky Secret Tours are back
The Spooky Secret Walking Tours are back with close encounters of the macabre side of Northern Kentucky. Created for fans of the creepy and bizarre, attendees will hear ghost stories, visit haunted sites and learn about some of the area’s more gruesome history. The tour starts on Covington’s riverfront...
linknky.com
‘Give them a proper sendoff’: Bellevue hosts flag football game after Tigers’ season canceled
The Bellevue High School football team didn’t think they’d get another chance to play under the Friday night lights. But for one last time this season, they did. Nothing brings a community together quite like high school football. That’s why the Tigers were devastated when the rest of their regular season was canceled because injuries limited the number of players they had available.
