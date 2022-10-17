QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see as the main issues facing your city?. Sarah Froelich: At this moment, Park Hills residents are calling for more traffic calming across the city, and we need to continue to address this in common sense and creative ways. With the opening of a new housing development in the Dixie corridor and upcoming Brent Spence Bridge construction, we’re also anticipating more traffic to be coming through the Park Hills stretch of Dixie Highway. This is both a challenge and an opportunity—it’s important for us to prepare for these changes through zoning and planning.

PARK HILLS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO