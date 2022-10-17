Read full article on original website
Resident Evil 4 Hands-On Preview
After the incredible success of the Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019, it was a no-brainer for Capcom to revitalise more of its older games to better suit a modern audience. With every step forward, though, the quality gap between past and present becomes less striking. And now it has finally arrived at the progenitor of the successful, over-the-shoulder Resi playstyle, it’s hard to imagine how much an all-time classic can be improved beyond a fresh coat of paint. But from what I’ve played of Resident Evil 4 so far, Capcom seems less interested in creating an RE2 remake-style gigantic leap. Instead, it appears more laser-focused on making one of the best games of all time even better.
Resident Evil 4 Remake - Gameplay Trailer
Evo prvog pogleda na gameplay iz novog Resident Evil 4 rimejka najavljenog sinoć na Resident Evil Showcase-u. RE4 Remake dolazi na PC, PlayStation i Xbox konzole (stare i nove) - 24. marta 2023.
God of War Norse Saga Could Have Been a Trilogy; File Size of the Sony PS4 Version of the Upcoming Sequel, Ragnarok and Day 1 Patch Revealed
We're just days away from the release of God of War Ragnarok, and the excitement from fans of the series is at an all-time high. The sequel to the hit 2018 PlayStation title will arrive on November 9 for the PS5 and PS4, and the developers at Santa Monica Studio have now started to share their experiences of working on the game.
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
Best New Anime to Watch (Fall Season 2022)
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN UK Podcast #667: God of War Ragnarok Early Impressions
Ragnarok is coming and Cardy and Dale are here to share some early impressions of the God of War sequel. They're joined by Jesse on a bumper episode as they delve through the many Silent Hill games announced this week, the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Gotham Knights, and A Plague Tale Requiem.
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
PlatinumGames Thanks Past Bayonetta Contributors, But Offers 'Full Support' to New Voice Actress
Bayonetta 3 voice actress Jennifer Hale has the developer’s “full support”, even while it thanks "contributors" to the series amid a debate about payment for game actors. A statement from PlatinumGames via Twitter attempts to draw a line under the recent controversy, while also backing the new...
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for October 20, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor Content Update includes The Hero Skin of Yokai Slayer Meiko Dagger, The Jorogumo's Hunger Execution and more. Watch the trailer to get the full rundown.
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
Two Point Campus - Halloween Trailer
Two Point Campus' Halloween update features new items, costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the trailer to see what to expect in this spooky update and get ready to survive a zombie invasion. Two Point Campus' Halloween update is available now.
Why Persona 5 Royal is the Ideal Starting Point for the Series
Persona 5 Royal has now arrived on Xbox and PC allowing a new audience to experience the game for the first time. If you fancy dipping into a series that mixes supernatural turn-based combat with time-management and social simulator elements, here's four reasons why Persona 5 Royal is the ideal starting point. Sponsored by ATLUS and XBOX.
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
Neo: The World Ends With You - Steam Release Trailer
Neo: The World Ends With You is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer to meet the characters, and get ready to explore Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters, as you battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game.”
Batman Spawn: DC's Jim Lee Reveals Dynamic Cover Art for the Superhero Crossover
The upcoming Batman Spawn #1 is tracking to become the best-selling comic book of 2022 by a wide margin, and it's no secret why. This crossover special not only reunites the two superhero icons for the first time since 1994, it's also a reunion between Spawn's creator, Todd McFarlane, and his former collaborator Greg Capullo. But Capullo isn't the only DC artist tackling the Batman/Spawn pairing this time. DC's Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee is one of several superstar artists providing variant covers for this issue.
Aussie Deals: $48 Pokémon Scarlets and Pokémon Violets, Free Fallout 3 GOTY and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Freya—it's Friday! Er...Freya-day...whatever. Let's just cut straight to the best deals of the entire week. At these prices, Pokémons Violet and Scarlet should be Quick Attacked at your earliest possible convenience. I'm also all about Xbox Series X consoles being purchasable again. Lastly, there's a ridiculous amount of (actually worth redeeming) freebies to nab on various formats. Stop reading. Get amongst them.
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sparks List and Where to Find All Sparks
At the start, a Spark can be equipped for each hero, and later up to two different Sparks can protect any one character. You'll also be able to level up Sparks just as Heroes themselves level up - by feeding them Star Bits earned from battles and missions, and exploration. Increasing a Spark's level will bolster their activated abilities to make them even more powerful.
Dead Matter - Official 'Road to Early Access' Developer Vlog
Get a deep dive into the development of the open-world survival game Dead Matter, including the updates and changes the team is working on for the game's Early Access launch. The video details the updates and improvements to the infected and their behavior and AI systems, the focus on refining key locations of the map for the Early Access launch, graphics, gameplay changes like overhauls to the looting system, and much more.
Netflix Live-Action Death Note Series Finds A Writer - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is taking another stab at a live-action Death Note adaptation, this time making it a Death Note live-action series. Halia Abdel-Meguid will be writing and executive producing for the Duffer brothers’ Upside Down Pictures. Is this what the #Anime needs? Yet another adaptation of the Death Note anime franchise? We have live-action versions of #DeathNote, Yu Yu Hakusho and One Piece coming to Netflix. In other entertainment news, the Black Adam producer is mad about the leaks, and IGN Playlist is here!
