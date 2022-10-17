Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 of ALDS postponed to 4:07 p.m. Tuesday

NEW YORK — See you Tuesday afternoon.

Monday night's Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to rain. First pitch will be 4:07 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Civale is still expected to start for the Guardians, though the delay does give the team some options.

The Guardians' bullpen was well rested and perfectly set up for a Game 5 Monday night , while the Yankees' best arms in the bullpen were heavily used over the weekend. The extra day will even the playing field a bit in that regard.

The winner will face the Houston Astros in the ALCS, which will begin Wednesday night in Houston.

Pregame: Game 5 will have to wait. The question now is when it'll actually be played.

With heavy rains expected over at least the next several hours, ALDS Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees will begin in a delay. A weather reassessment will be conducted at 7 p.m. It's unclear if the game will be played tonight or need to be moved to tomorrow. At the very least, it won't be starting on time.

