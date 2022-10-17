ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 of ALDS postponed to 4:07 p.m. Tuesday

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — See you Tuesday afternoon.

Monday night's Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to rain. First pitch will be 4:07 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Civale is still expected to start for the Guardians, though the delay does give the team some options.

The Guardians' bullpen was well rested and perfectly set up for a Game 5 Monday night , while the Yankees' best arms in the bullpen were heavily used over the weekend. The extra day will even the playing field a bit in that regard.

The winner will face the Houston Astros in the ALCS, which will begin Wednesday night in Houston.

Check back here often on Monday night to keep up with the developments of Game 5:

Game 5 between Guardians and Yankees to begin in delay

Pregame: Game 5 will have to wait. The question now is when it'll actually be played.

With heavy rains expected over at least the next several hours, ALDS Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees will begin in a delay. A weather reassessment will be conducted at 7 p.m. It's unclear if the game will be played tonight or need to be moved to tomorrow. At the very least, it won't be starting on time.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 of ALDS postponed to 4:07 p.m. Tuesday

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona plans to return in 2023

CLEVELAND — Guardians manager Terry Francona plans to return in 2023. The negotiations were easy. Francona made it through the 2022 season without any health-induced absences after he had his 2020 and 2021 seasons cut short due to health issues. In 2020, he dealt with gastrointestinal issues and a blood-clotting situation that had him in the ICU. Last year, he stepped away near the trade deadline to address multiple surgeries (one on his hip, the other on his foot) in an effort to be ready to go for this past spring and season.
