Get ready, Asheville. First freeze to hit, more homeless shelter beds become available

ASHEVILLE - A strong cold front is heading toward Asheville, according to National Weather Service meteorologists, likely bringing the first freeze of the season Oct. 17, with nightly temperatures anticipated to drop to lows of 28 degrees.

A freeze warning has been issued two weeks earlier than an average year, which meteorologist Rodney Hinson said is typically around Nov. 1.

A strong upper trough over the East Coast allowed a cold Canadian high pressure to move in, Hinson said, a weather phenomena more typical in the winter. The last time a freeze warning was issued this early was 2015, he said, when the first freeze was Oct. 19.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for Asheville, Oct. 17-20 temperatures will drop to freezing or below, with the coldest night Oct. 19 at 26 degrees.

Hinson advised people to take typical cold weather actions, such as bringing potted plants inside or covering gardens to prevent damage.

Paulette Greene in the greenhouse department at Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery and Garden Center said container plants can be brought in or put up against a building, wrapped and mulched.

For perennial plants, she said to let them go dormant, die back and wait for winter to be over. Any tender growth on cold growth crops, such as broccoli, cabbage and kale could be covered to prevent risk of frost.

Code Purple called; Salvation Army no longer Code Purple option

In anticipation of the first freeze, Code Purple has been called for the next three nights, Oct. 17-19. This is the first Code Purple of the season, said Kevin Mahoney, co-chair of the Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition.

The Homeless Coalition calls Code Purple when temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees. When called, area shelters and other organizations open emergency shelter overflow to the hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville.

For the city's first freeze, only ABCCM will be offering Code Purple beds, Mahoney said, as he got notice that the Salvation Army, typically a Code Purple location with 16 extra beds, would not available due to staffing shortages.

Between ABCCM's Veterans Restoration Headquarters and Transformation Village, 100 beds of overflow shelter will be available for men, women and children.

Asheville Rides Transit will provide free transportation to Code Purple shelters from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Updates on Code Purple can be found at Facebook.com/ashevillehoco.

Code Purple locations:

Veterans Restoration Headquarters

1329 Tunnel Road

828-259-5333

Available for men

ABCCM Transformation Village

30 Olin Haven Way

828-259-5365

Available for women, children, veterans with screening process

A shuttle bus will leave from 24 Cumberland Ave. at 4 p.m. for shelters.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.