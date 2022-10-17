ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Get ready, Asheville. First freeze to hit, more homeless shelter beds become available

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbUZC_0icixXPD00

ASHEVILLE - A strong cold front is heading toward Asheville, according to National Weather Service meteorologists, likely bringing the first freeze of the season Oct. 17, with nightly temperatures anticipated to drop to lows of 28 degrees.

A freeze warning has been issued two weeks earlier than an average year, which meteorologist Rodney Hinson said is typically around Nov. 1.

Homeless advocates: APD notice of removal of camps before impending storm 'horrific'

A strong upper trough over the East Coast allowed a cold Canadian high pressure to move in, Hinson said, a weather phenomena more typical in the winter. The last time a freeze warning was issued this early was 2015, he said, when the first freeze was Oct. 19.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for Asheville, Oct. 17-20 temperatures will drop to freezing or below, with the coldest night Oct. 19 at 26 degrees.

Hinson advised people to take typical cold weather actions, such as bringing potted plants inside or covering gardens to prevent damage.

Paulette Greene in the greenhouse department at Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery and Garden Center said container plants can be brought in or put up against a building, wrapped and mulched.

For perennial plants, she said to let them go dormant, die back and wait for winter to be over. Any tender growth on cold growth crops, such as broccoli, cabbage and kale could be covered to prevent risk of frost.

Code Purple called; Salvation Army no longer Code Purple option

In anticipation of the first freeze, Code Purple has been called for the next three nights, Oct. 17-19. This is the first Code Purple of the season, said Kevin Mahoney, co-chair of the Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition.

The Homeless Coalition calls Code Purple when temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees. When called, area shelters and other organizations open emergency shelter overflow to the hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville.

For the city's first freeze, only ABCCM will be offering Code Purple beds, Mahoney said, as he got notice that the Salvation Army, typically a Code Purple location with 16 extra beds, would not available due to staffing shortages.

Between ABCCM's Veterans Restoration Headquarters and Transformation Village, 100 beds of overflow shelter will be available for men, women and children.

Asheville Rides Transit will provide free transportation to Code Purple shelters from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Updates on Code Purple can be found at Facebook.com/ashevillehoco.

Code Purple locations:

Veterans Restoration Headquarters

  • 1329 Tunnel Road
  • 828-259-5333
  • Available for men

ABCCM Transformation Village

  • 30 Olin Haven Way
  • 828-259-5365
  • Available for women, children, veterans with screening process

A shuttle bus will leave from 24 Cumberland Ave. at 4 p.m. for shelters.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sylva Herald

Fire dethrones Burger King, for now

A noon Sunday fire at Burger King has the restaurant closed for now. “It was a grease fire up above their cooker,” Sylva Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Buchanan said.
SYLVA, NC
WVNT-TV

Snowflakes likely to be seen this week, light mountain accumulations

FREEZE WATCH​​ is in effect Monday night into Tuesday for McDowell and Randolph counties – these will likely be upgraded to warnings soon! NOTE: A few hard freezes are expected this week – take precautions! The nights where a hard freeze is possible includes Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday night and even Thursday night!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Theft Ring Total Increases, Massive Drug Bust in AVL, ACS Ready to Spend

(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work on Merrimon Avenue in north Asheville is expected to continue for the next two months. The DOT converted the road to a three-lane pattern from Midland Road to WT Weaver Boulevard. Overnight, crews began the next phase of the project, resurfacing the roads. DOT workers say the ultimate goal of the project is to improve safety and equitable transportation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Missing: Officials searching for Rutherford County woman

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Heather Danielle Queen, age 39, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Officials...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old Rutherford County woman found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities said Kayla Ann Nolan has been found safe. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, officials said Thursday, Oct. 20. Kayla Ann Nolan, 21, has hazel eyes and red/auburn colored hair. She...
gsabusiness.com

Greenville, Spartanburg counties make final decision on Volvo tax breaks

Over the last few weeks, Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have heard out the public on whether Volvo Cars USA’s fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements should be approved. The FILOT applies to specific sites occupied by parts makers in the Upstate to prepare the company’s Ridgeville plant for building its new and fully electric flagship SUV.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Be sure to keep an eye out for shooting stars the next few nights!. The best view of the Orionid Meteor Shower will be Thursday night after midnight as it will be peaking. Up to 80 meteors per hour will be possible, streaking across the dark skies.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Detention officers recognized for "heroic lifesaving actions" during overdose situation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several detention officers are being recognized for stepping into action during a dangerous situation that could have turned deadly. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says Detention Officers Sgt. Jimmy Brown, Sgt. Karen Lovelace, Sgt. Brandie Cole and Ofc. Theresa Snyder were each presented with a "Life Saving Award" on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 in recognition of "outstanding and heroic lifesaving actions" they each took during overdose incidents just months ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy