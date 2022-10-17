ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love overflows at Celebration of Life for Gavin Sorge Jr., Peter Ronchi, who died in crash

By Karen Dandurant, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nf3ko_0icixGe600

PORTSMOUTH — Gina Sorge and her husband Gavin Sorge Sr. were clearly struggling Monday during a Celebration of Life event for their son, Gavin Jr., and Peter Ronchi, Gina's step-father.

But they truly appreciated greeting everyone and listening to stories about their loved ones who died in a Labor Day weekend car crash.

"We are holding up," said Gina Sorge.

"It is wonderful to see so many people come," said Gavin Sorge Sr.

Hundreds came to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club for the event that came more than a month after a motor vehicle accident took the lives of three people in the Sorge household, shocking community members around the Seacoast.

Ronchi, 58, and Sorge Jr., 22, his partner, Sean Kamszik, 23, were killed in the crash on Route 4 in Rollinsford on Sept. 4. They were traveling in a Dodge Caravan. A Subaru Forester driven by Kyle McGowan, 33, of Kennebunk, crossed the center line, leading to the head-on collision, according to police. McGowan also died.

Gavin Sr. works as a front host at Jimmy's and his son worked downstairs at MONA (Museum of New Art), leading to Monday's event being held in the club.

"Gavin is the salt of the earth, and while we cannot fathom what he and his family are going through, we are here for them," said Peter Labrie, owner of Jimmy's. "We consider him our businesses family and he has a hard road ahead. We will be here for him as long as he needs us."

The Ronchi family, including Peter's brother, Michael, were present as were Gary and Gretchen Kamszik, Sean's parents. Gretchen said their family previously had a private service for their son.

Memories shared of those who lost lives

Ronchi worked for the city water department. Peter Rice, director of public works in Portsmouth, said Ronchi was a rock solid person, someone you could always rely on.

"He had a great presence," said Rice. "He took special care of his wife as she faced her own challenges."

Sheila Ronchi, Gina's mother, suffers from dementia. The whole family cares for her, but Ronchi's presence and love for his wife is sorely missed, said Gavin Sr.

Emilia "Emmi" Byrne of Kittery, who served as MC for the event, was best friends with Gavin Jr. She said they met when they both performed in "Shrek" at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth in 2014.

"We became best friends and from there we were attached at the hip," Byrne said. "I am grateful for my friendship with Gavin and for the way he loved everyone for who they are. Life without you is hard. I will love you forever and always."

Gavin Sr. said when Gina was pregnant with Gavin, he used to play Bach and Beethoven to her belly.

"Look how that turned out," he joked of his talented theater son. "You are their people, and I love you for loving him. Please have fun today."

Included in memorial handouts, was a picture of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Byrne explained it first.

Byrne said Ronchi, who she met through Gavin, loved all things horror

Gavin's cousins and Ronchi's grandchildren, Dan "DJ" Lancaster and Briana Harrington, said growing up in the family was always an adventure.

"Peter and Sheila were a perfect match,' said Harrington. "Once I was born, once he held me, he never let go. When I got married, I asked him to give me away. Gavin was a cousin we always had fun with. Both will be greatly missed and will always be carried in our hearts."

Lancaster said Ronchi loved comic books and superheroes.

"He would make models," he said. "I would play with them and try not to break them. Because of him, I also love horror films. I wish I could thank him for being the extraordinary person he was to me. I have no bad memories, only good."

Kendall Mood, a friend of Gavin's, said there was no one else like him.

"He was the most talented, kind human being," she said. "The first time we met was a play called "Twisted Fairy Tales" at Marshwood Middle School. He came out as a giant frog. I said, 'Who is that diva?' We will be best friends. I told him and he said, 'OK.'"

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern said it is not possible to put yourself in the position the Sorge and Ronchi families are in.

"It is gratifying to see the support they have," said McEachern. "They will need that support. Hopefully there will be a lot of people they can turn to when they need to."

Portsmouth City Manager Karen Conard said Gavin Sr. told her he hoped he "could impact half the people" his son and Ronchi did.

"I said, 'You already have. Look out there. It's one big family,'" Conard said.

Local singer Sharon Jones closed out the event with the song "That's What Friends Are For" written by Burt Bacharach

"My sincere sympathies and prayers go out to your family," Jones said.

