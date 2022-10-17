Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
Michigan becomes front runner for 4-star wideout | Recruiting 247
In this excerpt from Recruiting 247, Blair Angulo asks Sam Webb from MichiganInsider if the Wolverines have become front runners for 4-star WR Karmello English.
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Los Angeles Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have released their initial injury report for Tuesday’s game agains the Los Angeles Lakers.
This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine
The NBA season is underway. In some respects, the divide between the league’s contenders and its bottom feeders has never felt wider. That’s not to say the league is suffering from a lack of parity. In fact, there are plenty of competitive teams heading into the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, the teams near the bottom of the standings have got more incentive to “tank” than we’ve seen in a long time.
LeBron James is already burying this Lakers roster
As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors on opening night and it was not pretty for most of the game. Fans that watched the Lakers in the preseason knew that the team had several massive holes that would hold them back. Two of those issues...
247Sports
Pac-12 football power rankings: UCLA remains No. 1, Oregon rises ahead of weekend clash
The Week 7 clash between USC and Utah lived up to the hype as the Utes overcame a slow start to topple the Trojans in Salt Lake City. It goes without saying that it was the most significant result on the west coast over the weekend shifted weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
Golden State Warriors get their NBA Championship Bling
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors season opener against the Lakers was extra special. Fans got to witness the first ever championship ring ceremony at Chase Center. Before tip-off, there was one last celebration of last season's big win before the fans. "A once in a lifetime opportunity to be honest," said Jose Avalos of Oakland. "First time I've ever come out to a ring ceremony and I really enjoyed it.""It was kind of cool, because they got their first ring at the Chase stadium," said 9-year-old Jeremiah Newhouse of Fairfield. It was a first for the father and son duo."We're pumped, we're...
Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain
The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca enters his final college basketball season with a 'chip on his shoulder'
The storyline of the offseason for Iowa basketball seemed to be the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes lost a key piece of last year's team in Joe Toussaint (who transferred to West Virginia) to the portal, but where Iowa took the biggest hit was in the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes were...
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
Ranking college football's toughest remaining roads to the playoff
College football Playoff rankings debut Tuesday, Nov. 1, but a long road remains to the final-four postseason for every top contender. From top-ranked Georgia to No. 2 Ohio State and fast-rising Tennessee, the 2022 season is just getting started. "No, we try to work on all of them," said Georgia...
247Sports
Kevin Willard on sky-high goals, his impression of Maryland fans, NIL, recruiting, his best player and more
When asked to name Maryland basketball's goals this season, Thursday at media day, Kevin Willard didn't try to temper expectations. The first-year coach gave an answer that likely made a lot of fans smile. "I think it's gonna be the same [goal] every year, it's gonna be Big 10 championship,...
Ex-Duke basketball star, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero not satisfied after record-setting NBA debut
Orlando Magic rookie and former Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero wasted little time making his presence felt. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft erupted for 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Magic's 113-109, opening night loss to the Detroit Pistons. Banchero is the first rookie since LeBron James in 2003 to score at least 25 points, rip down at least five rebounds and dish out at least five assists in his NBA debut.
John Calipari updates status of Oscar Tshiebwe at SEC Media Day
Wednesday, Kentucky was not only picked to win its 50th SEC regular season title in a preseason media poll, senior center Oscar Tshiebwe was voted to repeat as the league's player of the year. But Tshiebwe was not present to represent the Wildcats at SEC Media Day in Birmingham as...
Dain Dainja eager to make an impact after two years on sideline: 'My energy is going to be stupid crazy'
CHAMPAIGN — Like most top-100 prospects, Dain Dainja after two years of college probably dreamed of preparing soon for his first NBA game. But that’s not Dainja’s story. His story has had to be one of patience, of discipline, of persistence. Dainja, the No. 91 overall prospect...
Daily Digest | Dosunmu strong in Year Two debut; 'Chase-ing history'
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Ayo Dosunmu shined in his Year Two debut with the Chicago Bulls. In a 116-108 road win at the Miami Heat, the Illinois great started at point guard and had 17 points, this second most on the team behind DeMar DeRozan (37 points) on 7-for-14 shooting (3-for-6 three).
Comments / 0