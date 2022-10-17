ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine

The NBA season is underway. In some respects, the divide between the league’s contenders and its bottom feeders has never felt wider. That’s not to say the league is suffering from a lack of parity. In fact, there are plenty of competitive teams heading into the 2022-23 season. On the other hand, the teams near the bottom of the standings have got more incentive to “tank” than we’ve seen in a long time.
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors get their NBA Championship Bling

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors season opener against the Lakers was extra special. Fans got to witness the first ever championship ring ceremony at Chase Center. Before tip-off, there was one last celebration of last season's big win before the fans. "A once in a lifetime opportunity to be honest,"  said Jose Avalos of Oakland.  "First time I've ever come out to a ring ceremony and I really enjoyed it.""It was kind of cool, because they got their first ring at the Chase stadium," said 9-year-old Jeremiah Newhouse of Fairfield.  It was a first for the father and son duo."We're pumped, we're...
247Sports

Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain

The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
247Sports

Ex-Duke basketball star, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero not satisfied after record-setting NBA debut

Orlando Magic rookie and former Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero wasted little time making his presence felt. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft erupted for 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Magic's 113-109, opening night loss to the Detroit Pistons. Banchero is the first rookie since LeBron James in 2003 to score at least 25 points, rip down at least five rebounds and dish out at least five assists in his NBA debut.
247Sports

Daily Digest | Dosunmu strong in Year Two debut; 'Chase-ing history'

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Ayo Dosunmu shined in his Year Two debut with the Chicago Bulls. In a 116-108 road win at the Miami Heat, the Illinois great started at point guard and had 17 points, this second most on the team behind DeMar DeRozan (37 points) on 7-for-14 shooting (3-for-6 three).
