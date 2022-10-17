ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Why Blackburn and Hagerty should support the Inflation Reduction Act | Opinion

By Alan Leiserson
The Tennessean
 5 days ago
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, thank you for your service to our state.

Tennesseans can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act.

My request to you is to NOT do two things. Please do not make broad statements opposing action on climate; or take action in 2023 or beyond to undo anything in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Here’s why:

∎ It is consistent with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America and House Republicans' Energy, Climate, and Conservation Task Force because it supports American business with production tax credits to accelerate U.S. manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical minerals processing; that same provision and others are aimed at out-competing China and Russia; it supports American innovation by making funds available to companies that innovate new technology; and it supports natural solutions through grants to support healthy, fire-resilient forests, forest conservation and urban tree planting.

∎ Tennesseans can take advantage of tax credits and upfront discounts for insulating homes, heat pumps, clothes dryers and electric panels, as well as electric vehicles and rooftop solar panels.

∎ It will reduce inflation and reduce the federal budget deficit by more than $300 billion over the next decade, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

∎ It supports American farmers via grants for climate-smart agricultural practices and production of biofuels.

∎ It will put the U.S. on track to reduce carbon emissions in the range of 40% of 2005 levels by 2030, according to the Rhodium Group.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has succeeded in including business-friendly changes aimed at reducing supply chain chaos, which is a model Republican members of Congress could use if you all get to the table where negotiations on climate happen.

No, it does not do everything you or I would like. When has that ever happened? I am guessing it is rarer than the chances of our great-grandchildren seeing snow in Tennessee in 2100.

I’ll let Manchin have the final word: “Whether it is the threats to our energy security, high inflation, exploding national debt, persistent income inequality, supply-chain chaos or the emergence of a new Cold War, it is time to put away the partisan swords and advance legislation that is in the best interests of the future of this nation and the American people we all represent – not just one party.”

Thank you for considering my request.

Alan Leiserson is a resident of Nashville and a volunteer with the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.

