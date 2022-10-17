Read full article on original website
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders
The Green Bay Packers made four moves on Saturday, including activating Sammy Watkins from injured reserve but putting Randall Cobb on IR.
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
Report: Packers 'all in' trying to get Chase Claypool
Sports journalist Michael Balko reports that Packers are “All In” on Claypool and “will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline.”
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cowboys
Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 7 contest with the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Odell Beckham
Lions HC Dan Campbell said he doesn’t feel discouraged by their 1-4 start to the season and feels they are “one or two plays away” from having at least three wins. “I’m not discouraged,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean, I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, you’re one or two plays away here and all of a sudden you’re sitting here with three wins. But the reality is we only have one, so that’s where we’re at.”
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Thielen thinks this is a different version of Cousins under head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Packers.com
Packers rule out three for Washington | Week 7 Injury Report
GREEN BAY – The Packers have ruled out receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and center/guard Jake Hanson (biceps) for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. This will be the second consecutive game Watson has missed since injuring his hamstring against the New York Giants in London....
Packers.com
Packers announce roster moves & injury updates ahead of Washington game
The Green Bay Packers have activated WR Sammy Watkins off injured reserve, elevated LB La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday. Watkins (hamstring) has been...
