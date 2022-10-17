ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Odell Beckham

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he doesn’t feel discouraged by their 1-4 start to the season and feels they are “one or two plays away” from having at least three wins. “I’m not discouraged,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not happy with where we’re at. I mean, I don’t think anybody is, but when you really look at it, you’re one or two plays away here and all of a sudden you’re sitting here with three wins. But the reality is we only have one, so that’s where we’re at.”
Packers rule out three for Washington | Week 7 Injury Report

GREEN BAY – The Packers have ruled out receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle), and center/guard Jake Hanson (biceps) for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. This will be the second consecutive game Watson has missed since injuring his hamstring against the New York Giants in London....
Packers announce roster moves & injury updates ahead of Washington game

The Green Bay Packers have activated WR Sammy Watkins off injured reserve, elevated LB La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday. Watkins (hamstring) has been...
