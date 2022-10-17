Read full article on original website
Ronaldo banished from first-team squad after walk out
There is no doubt who is in charge at Manchester United, and it isn't Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. A club statement...
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation
Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United first-team ahead of Chelsea game
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea this weekend after getting axed from the Manchester United first-team today. The 37-year-old has been banished from first-team training for at least the rest of the week after his strop down the tunnel before the final whistle in last night's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea - Disappointed, but not surprised!
Another frustrating performance to say the least! How are the lads feeling about the loss?. More importantly, how did Aston Villa fail to score on Sunday?!. Are we ever going to gain any sort of consistency with the current manner of how Steven Gerrard sets his teams up?. What did...
OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign winger Amadou Diallo to bolster U21 squad
Newcastle United has made official the addition of Amadou Diallo to the Magpies Academy on a permanent deal. Diallo spent time with the U21 side of Newcastle earlier this season and will stay with the team for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, per the official press release. The 19-year-old...
Beard Report: We Are Not Going To Panic
The Liverpool Women suffered another disappointing loss over the weekend, this time to Tottenham, but manager Matt Beard isn’t letting that get him down. Everyone knew that things would be hard once Leanne Kiernan was injured, but the loss of new-ish signing Shanice van de Sanden only twisted the knife. These hiccups, though annoying, are only temporary, and Beard isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet.
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed. Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level...
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
Cottage Talk Preview: Team News For Fulham Ahead Of The Aston Villa Match
This is our quick preview of the upcoming match for Fulham focusing on the team news. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of Cottage Talk. The views in this Podcast are not necessarily the views of talkSPORT.”
Newcastle vs. Everton - Lineups & Match thread: Feasting on Toffees
It feels good when you can call it a tough break and all you’ve done is draw your most recent games after banging nine goals past opposition keepers in the two matches prior to that one, does it?. We’re just six games (one of them an EFL Cup affair)...
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
Steven Gerrard sacked: Aston Villa manager 'undermined by results and performances'
Steven Gerrard looked and sounded like a man who knew what was coming when he made his final appearance as Aston Villa manager following the humiliating defeat at Fulham. Gerrard told the media: "You know - and I know - that I am in a very difficult position" after Villa's abysmal display at Craven Cottage was followed by a long, excruciating walk in front of furious visiting fans demanding his dismissal.
Tottenham post-match vibes and (sort of) Chelsea preview
The Busby Babe podcast returns! Colin remembered to post the episode this week!. Colin and Nathan get together for a post-game pod after Manchester United’s exciting 2-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford. They discuss some of the promising performances from the win, as well as the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, and talk about Chelsea for a little bit as well before the conversation devolves into Ultimate Team and Andor stuff.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Fresh Links with Konrad Laimer
According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool FC have engaged in a fresh round of talks with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Reds were linked with the Austrian midfielder as the close of the summer transfer window neared and the team’s need for a midfield addition became more apparent, but Leipzig refused a deal.
Sky Blue News: Club of the Year, Anfield Fallout, Top 3 KDB, and More...
Manchester City are the winners of the 2022 UEFA Ballon d’Or Club of the Year Trophy!!. Here are all the headlines to get you going for your Tuesday from Sky Blue News. Three things we learnt from the Liverpool defeat - James Fudge - Man City Square. Three things......
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard previews Newcastle, big win for Under-21s
Match preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Newcastle. Frank Lampard reveals squad fitness news, as Anthony Gordon and Mason Holgate look to make their return. [EFC]. “We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t...
Moyes On Klopp Incident: “He Was Correct, Wasn’t He?”
On Sunday, Liverpool dug deep and delivered their best performance of the season in the service of a 1-0 victory over title favourites Manchester City at Anfield. It was a vintage performance for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds after what has been a rather difficult start to their 2022-23 season.
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
Thursday October 20th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
