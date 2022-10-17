Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Unknown Individual Fires Gun, Breaks Window At Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B
One H-E-B in Central Texas is currently trying to ascertain why a single window of their building was damaged. The store where the incident happened is located in Copperas Cove. What Authorities Know Currently. On Tuesday October 18th, 2022, around the time of 5:30 PM, an unknown person fired their...
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
CBS Austin
Caught on camera: Woman steals 14-foot Halloween skeleton from NW Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot Halloween skeleton from a northwest Austin neighborhood in broad daylight and the owner needs the public's help in locating it. A Ring camera captured the moment a white SUV parks in front of Grazia Ruskin's house located...
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
Huge Halloween skeleton snatched from Texas yard in broad daylight caught on camera
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing a 14-foot skeleton decoration on Saturday evening from a Texas condominium neighborhood.
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
Ninjas in Austin, Texas? One Business Swoops Into The Area
Remember we were all little and saw ninjas for the first time? Weren't they some of the coolest things we've ever seen? Which lead some of to us to wanting to actually be ninjas later in life. Unfortunately, that really isn't a viable career choice. So some of us have...
Marijuana cases, cite and release numbers low in Williamson County
230 seems low for a county of nearly 600,000, but Holcomb says that could be for a few reasons. Like that cite and release is optional and only a few departments in the county practice it.
fox7austin.com
Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
Due to Adderall shortage, some Austin residents are rationing their medication
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of individuals being frustrated and struggling to get their Adderall prescriptions filled, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed there's a nationwide shortage of the drug. Many pharmacies throughout Central Texas, along with the residents and patients who take Adderall for ADHD, are feeling...
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
Central Texas cities rank safest in Texas, according to new analysis
AUSTIN, Texas — Home security reviewer SafeWise ranked the safest cities to raise a family in Texas, and some Central Texas cities made the top spots. Elgin comes in sixth, Hutto is 23rd, Leander is 33rd, Lakeway is 48th and Cedar Park comes in at No. 49. Safewise analyzed...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX
Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
fox7austin.com
Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
Austin police officer acquitted on 2 misconduct charges; defense attorney slams 'desperate and rudderless DA'
Nathaniel Stallings, a former Austin Police Department officer, was acquitted on two alleged misconduct charges on Monday stemming from a 2017 arrest.
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on south Austin flyover
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at Interstate 35 and East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin early Thursday morning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0