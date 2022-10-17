ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX

Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man detained after SWAT situation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department says a man has been detained after a SWAT situation. The incident began at around 2 a.m. when police were called out to an apartment in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. Police say a man was...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy