Idaho State

The race for Idaho Attorney General: Labrador vs. Arkoosh

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
 5 days ago

BOISE — The duties of the Idaho Attorney General are clearly laid out in state law, in a list of 18 specific tasks ranging from representing all state agencies, officers and institutions in court, to providing legal advice to the Legislature, to enforcing specific laws, from internet crimes against children to prosecuting corrupt county officials.

Yet the two candidates vying for the position on the November ballot have sharply differing views of how they’d address the role.

Republican Raul Labrador, an outspoken former four-term congressman who defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May GOP primary, wants to be “the people’s lawyer, rather than a tool for the bureaucracy and special interests.” He sees himself “upholding and enforcing Idaho values and preserving a wide berth of freedom in which the people can live their lives without government interference.”

In a debate against Wasden in April, Labrador said, “This job is not just a legal job, it’s a political job. I would just be a lot more aggressive.”

Democrat Tom Arkoosh, a longtime independent who’s built his career practicing law in Idaho for the past 44 years, says he’s “not a politician,” and says, “I would like to continue the good work that’s gone before in a series of very good attorneys general,” including Wasden. “There’s a vast difference between me and Raul Labrador,” he said. “I am in fact a practicing lawyer.”

“I’m not political,” Arkoosh said. But he said when the Democratic Party asked him to run, he said yes because “I think Idaho ought to have a two-party system. There ought to be a choice.”

Labrador lists his top three issues as standing up for individual liberty, including to “protect our Idaho conservative values;” defending Idaho’s natural resources, “including water and grazing rights, from federal overreach;” and to “reorient the Office of Attorney General so it works on behalf of the people of Idaho, not the government bureaucracy.”

Arkoosh lists his top three issues as to “insist the office engage in a nonpartisan objective application of the rule of law about things that matter,” rather than “pursue cultural wars as a partner of conservative legislators;” reproductive health care; and water, including helping the state reach a long-term plan to reduce Idaho’s “overdrawn water budget.”

Labrador says he wants to “reinvigorate the Office of Attorney General” with a “new standard of professionalism and service to the state,” including adding an office of solicitor general.

Arkoosh says he’d work with other state officials, rather than clash with the governor – Labrador ran against current Gov. Brad Little in the 2018 GOP primary – and others for political reasons. “We’d have gridlock in our executive branch,” with Labrador, Arkoosh said. “It’s going to be difficult for the governor to function without an attorney general that’s cooperative.”

Both cite their past experience as uniquely qualifying them for the post. Here’s a look at their backgrounds:

Labrador, 54, a native of Puerto Rico who was raised by a single mom, holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the University of Washington School of Law. He practiced immigration, criminal and administrative law in Idaho and served two terms in the state House of Representatives before first being elected to Congress in 2010.

In Congress, he co-founded the House Freedom Caucus and worked on legislation on immigration and criminal sentencing reform. Since his run for governor in 2018, he’s worked with Skaug Law in Nampa, a personal injury law firm, as an attorney and lobbyist; he served a year as Idaho Republican Party chairman, from June of 2019 to June of 2020.

His lobbying clients this year, according to state records, have included the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, EdChoice Inc. of Indianapolis, Independent Doctors of Idaho, the National Coalition for Public School Options and Treasure Valley Hospital.

Labrador and his wife, Rebecca, live in Eagle; they have five children and two grandchildren.

Arkoosh, 70, is a self-described “farm kid from Gooding” who attended public schools and was admitted to Harvard, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in government and economics. He holds a law degree from the University of Idaho. His legal practice has covered a wide variety of disciplines, including civil, commercial, criminal, natural and water resources, and administrative law. He played a key role in the Snake River Basin Adjudication and Eastern Snake River Plan water litigation; and has been both a prosecutor, serving a term as the Gem County prosecutor, and a criminal defense attorney.

He also has practiced as a lobbyist, representing the Surface Water Coalition, the Idaho Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, and various business interests; he practiced in a law partnership with the late Bill Roden, a prominent Idaho attorney and lobbyist, for 10 years.

Arkoosh, whose law firm, Arkoosh Law Offices, has six lawyers, said he’s argued eight times in front of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit; served as counsel in 107 cases in U.S. District Court in Idaho; argued nine times in front of the Idaho Supreme Court; practiced administrative law before 29 state agencies; practiced in bankruptcy court numerous times; and has litigated “literally hundreds” of state trials.

He and his wife, Linda, live in Garden City and have three grown children.

Both Labrador and Arkoosh have raised substantial funds for their campaigns and list high-profile endorsements. Labrador’s announced endorsements include former GOP Idaho Attorney General and Lt. Gov. David Leroy; Arkoosh’s include three former Idaho attorneys general, including two Republicans and one Democrat; they are Republicans Jim Jones and Wayne Kidwell and Democrat Tony Park.

In addition, Labrador lists endorsements by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; and former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who served in Congress with Labrador when Pompeo was a GOP representative from Kansas.

Arkoosh has announced endorsements from former longtime GOP Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa; former GOP state Treasurer Lydia Justice Edwards; former state Sen. Judi Danielson, R-Council; and former state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, all of whom, along with Jones and Park, are co-chairing his campaign.

As of Jan. 1, the Idaho Attorney General will be paid an annual salary of $146,730, up from the current $134,000. The attorney general serves a four-year term, and the job includes overseeing what’s considered the largest law firm in the state of Idaho, with about 120 lawyers. Per the Idaho Constitution, the attorney general also serves as a voting member on the state Land Board and the state Board of Examiners.

Robert Floor
4d ago

Raul has shown that he can’t think for himself. His recent association with the Idaho Freedom Foundation is a prime example. When members of your own party endorse your challenger that tells you something.Go Arkoosh.

6
Ignacio Contreras
4d ago

Raul Labrador has no intention helping or cooperating with his own party or Idaho legislators unless it helps him politically. He is a mouthpiece and bootlicker. Not to mention, not a very good bumper chasing lawyer... Is that what Idaho needs?

4
stator7
5d ago

Why would Idaho vote for a liberal who won't do his job. That's what all the other liberal AGs aren't doing.

10
