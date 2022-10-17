ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
ALLENDALE, MI
WWMT

Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
LUZERNE, MI
WWMT

Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter

OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
WWMT

Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Advisory committee for juvenile facilities established

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee, which will review procedures for juvenile residential facilities. The committee will "explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan's juvenile justice system have...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Eight earthquakes felt in Idaho in last 30 days

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in the central part of the state. Denise Kern, Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and...
IDAHO STATE

