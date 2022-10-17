Read full article on original website
WWMT
1 injured in Allendale Twp. shooting at student living apartments
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hospitalized following a shooting at student living apartments in Allendale Township. near Grand Valley State University. Ottawa County Deputies were patrolling near Alpine Student Living around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard multiple gunshots. Multiple subjects and vehicles were reported fleeing the...
WWMT
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
WWMT
Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter
OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County man wins over $700,000 in Michigan Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A last-minute decision paid off for a Kalamazoo County man. The 62-year-old player, who chose to stay anonymous, won $733,362 from a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket bought at Bronco Liquor, according to Michigan Lottery. West Michigan winner circle: Battle Creek man hits the jackpot with $3.39M...
WWMT
Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a...
WWMT
Oshtemo Township man attacked by three dogs felt 'close to death'
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich — A Kalamazoo County man was hospitalized after he was mauled by a group of three pit bulls near the man's home Wednesday, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken. Marc Bouchie, 68, was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital after he suffered severe bite injuries...
WWMT
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
WWMT
Advisory committee for juvenile facilities established
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the Michigan Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee, which will review procedures for juvenile residential facilities. The committee will "explore solutions to increase juvenile access to behavioral health beds, and ensure kids in Michigan's juvenile justice system have...
WWMT
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
WWMT
Election officials waiting for guidance on poll watchers after lawsuit ruling
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Election officials are waiting for answers just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled clerks couldn't refer to parts of an instruction manual on election challengers and poll watchers. Judge Brock Swartzle ruled Thursday that Michigan's election officials...
WWMT
Eight earthquakes felt in Idaho in last 30 days
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in the central part of the state. Denise Kern, Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and...
