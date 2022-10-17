Read full article on original website
New video shows 5-year-old and 11-year-old girls attacked outside BCPS school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New silent but vicious video surfaces on social media showing a beating outside of a Baltimore County Public School. A mother told FOX45 News by phone that her daughters, just 5 and 11 years old, were being dragged and attacked in the video. "The high schooler...
Woman arrested after allegedly striking and killing small dog with vehicle in Severna Park
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Police say a woman was arrested for allegedly striking and killing a small black and white dog with a vehicle and attempted auto theft in Severna Park. Anne Arundel Police Department has identified the suspect as 41-year-old Theresa Cooper. On Friday, at around,9:15 officers...
Governor's office addresses deaf community after deaf inmate is killed at Central Booking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The director of the Governor's Office of The Deaf and Hard of Hearing addressed the state's deaf community this week after a deaf inmate has killed inside Central Booking this month. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Javarick Gantt, 34, was killed...
Police: Man arrested for attempted first degree murder in connection to August shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 25-year-old man for attempted first degree murder in connection to an August shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue. When officers arrived to the...
2 arrest made in connection to west Baltimore robbery that ended in homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be connected to a robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot. Police say, detectives, arrested 30-year-old Lundyne Oldes in the 3800 block of Chatham Road on October 4 and later arrested 25-year-old Devon Pailin on the 8900 block of Kelso Drive on October 18.
Security guard shoots needle-wielding shoplifter in the face in Harbor East, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A case of shoplifting turned into a shooting in Harbor East. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Exeter Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday. There, the Department says officers found a man who...
18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
Man caught on camera in 2021 Rosemont shooting given maximum sentence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man caught on camera and later charged with shooting and killing another in broad daylight was sentenced to 75 years in prison. According to police, Andre Preston fatally shot Gary Wilson in the Rosemont neighborhood in May of 2021. Police said they were called to...
DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
Help Baltimore County Police find missing 14-year-old Boy, last seen in Middle River
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Damian Gerety Jr. Police say Gerety Jr. stands at 5’8 and weighs 120lbs. He was last seen in Middle River area wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and white crocs. Anyone...
Adnan Syed gives lecture on his case at University of Baltimore's Innocence Project Clinic
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Adnan Syed, whose murder charges were dropped earlier this month, delivered a lecture on his case this week to University Baltimore law students working with the Innocence Project Clinic. "Syed gave our students a master class in grace, courage, generosity, and kindness. He also broke down...
Baltimore Police identify suspect, release photo in killing of MTA bus driver
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity and a photo of the person they are looking for in connection with the killing of an MTA bus driver on Tuesday. Police say they are looking for 53-year-old Leon Douglas Hill. On October 18, police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson...
Baltimore police investigating nonfatal shooting in Central District
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Non-fatal shootings continue to outpace last year, and now Baltimore City Police are investigating a man who was shot last night, but they do not know the location of the shooting. Police say they were called to a hospital just before 10:45 p.m. on October 20...
Man suffers from gunshot wounds to arm and leg in northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was stuck in the arms and leg by gunfire in the Glen Oaks neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Saturday afternoon said police. This is the ninth-person shot over this weekend. The department says at around 4:00 p.m., officers were called to a for a shooting...
18-year-old woman and 28-year-old man injured in separate shootings in less than an hour
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were injured in separate shootings less than an hour apart in Baltimore city, according to police. At around 1:39 p.m., officers were sent to the 2200 block of Homewood Avenue in East Baltimore, for a report of a shooting.
Fugitive sought in Penn North drug trafficking ring| Maryland's Most Wanted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal agents have joined the search for a fugitive wanted in a drug trafficking ring that officials say terrorized a Baltimore neighborhood for years. Back in 2020, federal and local authorities announced the takedown of a drug trafficking ring. Twenty-nine alleged 'Penn North Drug Dealers' were...
2 men struck and killed by gunfire in separate shootings in Baltimore city Friday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were killed by gunfire Friday evening in a deadly start to the weekend; one man was shot in inside a vehicle and a second man was struck in the head by a bullet. A man was struck and killed by gunfire in the Sandtown-Winchester...
Baltimore City Police identify man shot and killed in north Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a homicide victim from earlier this week. Police say 39-year-old Donterray Jones was killed on October 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road. Officers were called to that location about 4:30 in the afternoon. When they arrived, they say...
Man found in car shot in arm in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore this afternoon. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenspring Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. on October 21. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot in the arm.
BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
