Baltimore County, MD

2 arrest made in connection to west Baltimore robbery that ended in homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be connected to a robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot. Police say, detectives, arrested 30-year-old Lundyne Oldes in the 3800 block of Chatham Road on October 4 and later arrested 25-year-old Devon Pailin on the 8900 block of Kelso Drive on October 18.
18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
Man caught on camera in 2021 Rosemont shooting given maximum sentence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man caught on camera and later charged with shooting and killing another in broad daylight was sentenced to 75 years in prison. According to police, Andre Preston fatally shot Gary Wilson in the Rosemont neighborhood in May of 2021. Police said they were called to...
DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
Baltimore police investigating nonfatal shooting in Central District

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Non-fatal shootings continue to outpace last year, and now Baltimore City Police are investigating a man who was shot last night, but they do not know the location of the shooting. Police say they were called to a hospital just before 10:45 p.m. on October 20...
Fugitive sought in Penn North drug trafficking ring| Maryland's Most Wanted

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal agents have joined the search for a fugitive wanted in a drug trafficking ring that officials say terrorized a Baltimore neighborhood for years. Back in 2020, federal and local authorities announced the takedown of a drug trafficking ring. Twenty-nine alleged 'Penn North Drug Dealers' were...
Baltimore City Police identify man shot and killed in north Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a homicide victim from earlier this week. Police say 39-year-old Donterray Jones was killed on October 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road. Officers were called to that location about 4:30 in the afternoon. When they arrived, they say...
Man found in car shot in arm in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore this afternoon. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenspring Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. on October 21. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot in the arm.
BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
