wbrz.com
Saturday AM Forecast: Nice football weather, more of the same for tomorrow
Today will be comfortable, more moisture moves in over the weekend. Today & Tonight: Waking up this Saturday to nothing but sunny skies. Humidity is low and temperatures are also starting on the cooler side in the mid-50s. Throughout the day temperatures are going to get on the warm side, with daytime highs topping out in the low-80s. Both LSU and Southern have their homecoming games today and the weather is going to be perfect. There will be a light southerly breeze with dew points holding in the 50s leaving us feeling comfortable throughout the day. Into the evening hours any clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop back into the 60s.
theadvocate.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
wbrz.com
Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front
A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
Shipwreck emerges along Mississippi River bank as water level drops
BATON ROUGE, La. — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet — threatening to reach record lows in some areas. The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
theadvocate.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
travelawaits.com
Historic Trading Ship Discovered After Mississippi River Levels Drop
Shipwrecks evoke tragic stories, tall tales of imagination, and epic bravery in the face of death. There are more shipwrecks in U.S. rivers, shores, and boundary waters than you would believe. The stories are legendary. They sank in battle, they burned and were buried in the silt, they were hit by massive storms, etc.
theadvocate.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish fire district announces death of beloved fire chief
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 announced Friday that their chief has died. Chief Paul Vogt died in his home in Walker on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the fire district. It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
Louisiana is full of historical sites, from run-down barns of long-forgotten farms to the beautiful buildings on the National Registry of Historic Places. A pair of filmmakers have taken their kayaks and a drone to the remnants of what was once a military fort, built to protect New Orleans from another military attack.
Unidentified driver dead after early morning fiery crash in Washington Parish
A fiery crash in Washington Parish claimed the life of an unknown driver Friday (Oct. 21) morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 20, 2022, that just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 37 north of LA 409 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
wbrz.com
Photos: Crews tackle massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening
HAMMOND - Crews worked to extinguish a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish for several hours Thursday. The Hammond Fire Department said they responded to the fire at MV Pallet Company on Landry Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews found...
VIDEO: Home in Slidell engulfed in smoke and flames
On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at a home in Slidell when a family was sleeping.
wbrz.com
Ascension highway closed while crews respond to nearby pasture fire
ASCENSION PARISH - A highway in St. Amant is closed while firefighters work to put out a pasture fire. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said LA 22 is closed at Alex Reine Road while crews respond to the nearby fire. Residents are told to expect heavy delays and to avoid...
