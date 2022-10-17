ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Saturday AM Forecast: Nice football weather, more of the same for tomorrow

Today will be comfortable, more moisture moves in over the weekend. Today & Tonight: Waking up this Saturday to nothing but sunny skies. Humidity is low and temperatures are also starting on the cooler side in the mid-50s. Throughout the day temperatures are going to get on the warm side, with daytime highs topping out in the low-80s. Both LSU and Southern have their homecoming games today and the weather is going to be perfect. There will be a light southerly breeze with dew points holding in the 50s leaving us feeling comfortable throughout the day. Into the evening hours any clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop back into the 60s.
theadvocate.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front

A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
travelawaits.com

Historic Trading Ship Discovered After Mississippi River Levels Drop

Shipwrecks evoke tragic stories, tall tales of imagination, and epic bravery in the face of death. There are more shipwrecks in U.S. rivers, shores, and boundary waters than you would believe. The stories are legendary. They sank in battle, they burned and were buried in the silt, they were hit by massive storms, etc.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures

On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 37 After Running Off Roadway and Colliding with a Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on October 20, 2022, that just after 4:30 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 37 north of LA 409 in East Baton Rouge Parish. Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was killed in the accident.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe

A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS

