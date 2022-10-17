Today will be comfortable, more moisture moves in over the weekend. Today & Tonight: Waking up this Saturday to nothing but sunny skies. Humidity is low and temperatures are also starting on the cooler side in the mid-50s. Throughout the day temperatures are going to get on the warm side, with daytime highs topping out in the low-80s. Both LSU and Southern have their homecoming games today and the weather is going to be perfect. There will be a light southerly breeze with dew points holding in the 50s leaving us feeling comfortable throughout the day. Into the evening hours any clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

