These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Questions Answered: Kyle Rudolph Chatter, Ty Chandler, End of the Road for ISM?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 20th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Once-Promising Vikings WR Joins Chiefs
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it seemed like he could eventually turn into a productive player on the offensive side of the ball. Between his size and speed, the former Iowa Hawkeye carried a skillset suitable to the NFL. However,...
The Skol Debate: Should Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Pursue a Trade?
There have been a couple debates so far. We’ve discussed whether the Vikings are a top team in the NFC and whether fans ought to be concerned about the defense. At this stage, the focus shifts toward whether GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ought to pursue a trade. As per usual,...
Za’Darius Smith is Nearing a Major Bonus
Like many others, I believe that Za’Darius Smith has been Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s best free agent signing. After 6 games, Smith leads the Vikings with 5.5 sacks. The former Packer has been disruptive, which is an encouraging development for a defense that still has a lot of room to improve.
A Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr. Partnership is Unlikely to Materialize
As the season proceeds, Vikings fans have been participating in some speculation, and one theory is that the team will pursue Odell Beckham Jr. Forced to guess, I’d say there’s a tiny chance of Minnesota reaching a deal with the veteran receiver. Now, I get why some people...
Week 7 NFL Picks: Will the Packers Get Back on Track?
Vikings -3.5 (W) Chargers/Broncos U45.5 (W) The past two weeks of Thursday Night Football have at least been comically bad; this time around, though, it might just be bad. The Arizona Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, but both of these teams are extremely banged up going into Thursday night.
Questions Answered: Ideal Trade Asset, 5-1 Fraud, 2023 Departures
Questions Answered: Ideal Trade Asset, 5-1 Fraud, 2023 Departures. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
Might the Vikings Have Interest in a Kyle Rudolph Reunion?
The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph following the 2020 season. In part, this was due to production, but additionally, the team seemed to have a pair of young tight ends waiting in the wings in Tyler Conklin and Irv Smith Jr. However, that plan has...
The Vikings Must Continue to Improve after the Bye
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting pretty at 5-1 right now and coming off a big road win in Miami against the Dolphins. With this being their bye week, it gives them a chance to get some rest and prepare for some pivotal games coming up in their schedule. We have...
Questions Answered: Vikings Players Who Could Be Traded, Next up for Playing Time, Ross Blacklock
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Future Vikings WR2 May Lie in the 2023 NFL Draft
The biggest story of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason certainly surrounds Justin Jefferson and his looming contract negotiations. More than likely, Jefferson will snag a historic extension from the Vikings, no matter how much Jefferson tends to downplay the topic. Even though this will be one of the biggest storylines...
Do The Vikings Need to Adjust Their Offensive Line?
All things considered, the Vikings’ offensive line has done admirably through the opening 6 weeks of the season. The offense still has room to grow, and yet it’d be hard to place too much blame on the front five. Indeed, Minnesota must be pleased with the play from...
Nick Saban reveals pregame and postgame messages he shared with his players
Nick Saban knew Alabama needed a rebound victory, and the Crimson Tide bounced back in a big way against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide tried to erase the memory of last week’s loss to. with a 30-6 drubbing of the Bulldogs on Saturday. Afterwards, Saban revealed his pre-game and...
