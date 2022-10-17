ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Once-Promising Vikings WR Joins Chiefs

When the Minnesota Vikings selected Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it seemed like he could eventually turn into a productive player on the offensive side of the ball. Between his size and speed, the former Iowa Hawkeye carried a skillset suitable to the NFL. However,...
Za’Darius Smith is Nearing a Major Bonus

Like many others, I believe that Za’Darius Smith has been Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s best free agent signing. After 6 games, Smith leads the Vikings with 5.5 sacks. The former Packer has been disruptive, which is an encouraging development for a defense that still has a lot of room to improve.
Week 7 NFL Picks: Will the Packers Get Back on Track?

Vikings -3.5 (W) Chargers/Broncos U45.5 (W) The past two weeks of Thursday Night Football have at least been comically bad; this time around, though, it might just be bad. The Arizona Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension, but both of these teams are extremely banged up going into Thursday night.
Questions Answered: Ideal Trade Asset, 5-1 Fraud, 2023 Departures

Questions Answered: Ideal Trade Asset, 5-1 Fraud, 2023 Departures. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
Questions Answered: Vikings Players Who Could Be Traded, Next up for Playing Time, Ross Blacklock

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Future Vikings WR2 May Lie in the 2023 NFL Draft

The biggest story of the Minnesota Vikings 2023 offseason certainly surrounds Justin Jefferson and his looming contract negotiations. More than likely, Jefferson will snag a historic extension from the Vikings, no matter how much Jefferson tends to downplay the topic. Even though this will be one of the biggest storylines...
