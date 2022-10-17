TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday afternoon will be windier and a little warmer than today. South winds will likely gust over 40 mph creating very high fire danger, especially in Central Kansas. A dryline develops in Central Kansas Sunday afternoon. Areas west of the dryline will be dry and windy (Critical fire danger) and we will likely see one or two thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon along the dryline. Those storms may become strong to severe with 60 mph wind gusts the primary hazard. Small hail also cannot be ruled out. The tornado risk is very low Sunday evening. Rain becomes widespread Monday morning and lasts through the day as we become much cooler.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO