WIBW
Election 2022: Laura Kelly, (D) incumbent Governor
The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received a heroes welcome as they pulled into town. Stormont Vail is adding virtual nurses to all its medical/surgical beds by the end of October.
Kansas STARBASE bids farewell to some long-serving members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas STARBASE gave a proper farewell to some of its longest-serving members Thursday night. Kansas STARBASE is a STEM education program sponsored by the Kansas National Guard and run in coordination with the Department of Defense. On Thursday, the program’s board hosted a retirement reception for...
K-State’s PEAK program changing care homes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Home care is an essential part to the lives of many elderly people across the state. The PEAK program is a Medicaid paid for performance program that K-State Center of Aging partners with Kansas Department of Age and Disability Services to provide to nursing homes across Kansas.
$3.7 million granted to Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve internet connectivity
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3.7 million has been given to the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve broadband and internet connectivity. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas received a grant for more than $3.7 million to connect more than 350 Native American homes and businesses with broadband.
Kansas breweries come together to help Kansas kids
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only those over 21 were able to contribute to a cause supporting the kids Friday. 12 breweries from across the state, and a handful of local food vendors, brought their best samples to Vaerus Aviation tonight for Big Brothers Big Sisters fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha. Guests’...
Nearly $400K granted to three Kansas organizations to help victims of crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $400,000 has been granted to three statewide organizations in Kansas to help victims of crime, as well as offenders. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that three statewide organizations have been awarded grants to support programs to help victims of crime and offenders.
K-State awards $5K to 8 teachers for educational service projects
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight teachers around the State of Kansas have been awarded $5,000 each to improve fun and important educational service projects. Kansas State University says that eight of its College of Education alumni from across the state have been awarded a $5,000 community service stipend from its inaugural Today’s Teacher program to recognize their outstanding and impactful educational initiatives outside the classroom.
Saturday night forecast: Windy Sunday afternoon, storms Sunday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday afternoon will be windier and a little warmer than today. South winds will likely gust over 40 mph creating very high fire danger, especially in Central Kansas. A dryline develops in Central Kansas Sunday afternoon. Areas west of the dryline will be dry and windy (Critical fire danger) and we will likely see one or two thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon along the dryline. Those storms may become strong to severe with 60 mph wind gusts the primary hazard. Small hail also cannot be ruled out. The tornado risk is very low Sunday evening. Rain becomes widespread Monday morning and lasts through the day as we become much cooler.
