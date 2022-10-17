ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

parsippanyfocus.com

Parsippany is Halloweentown!

PARSIPPANY — Do you have that one house in your neighborhood that goes all out decorating for Halloween? The first house we recommend that you take a ride by at night is located at 24 Sedgefield Drive. The theme this year is Camp Crystal Lake. The owners change the theme every year. A moment does not pass where a car isn’t pulling up gawking in delight at the spectacular arrangement.
Kiwanis Club Hold Successful 26th Wine Tasting Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany held its 26th Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser on Thursday, October 20 at Hanover Manor. This year the event, attended by approximately 200 guests, was co-sponsor Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561. All proceeds from this event will benefit charitable organizations from both the Kiwanis and the Sons of Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561.
