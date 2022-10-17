Read full article on original website
Related
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
kslnewsradio.com
Storm to bring high winds and snow to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service warned Utahns of an upcoming storm that could bring high winds and cold conditions to the state. Most of the snow should stay in the mountains. But, temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees on Monday morning. So, snow in the valley is definitely a possibility.
Strong cold front on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek! If you have been a fan of this elongated stretch of mild temperatures and sunshine, it will be important for you to enjoy today because we have BIG changes on the way as the strongest cold front of […]
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow falling in Utah's higher elevations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season is dropping on Utah's higher elevations over the weekend, and lower areas will feel the chill with colder temperatures and rain. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back...
Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming
As Utahn's prepare for a change in our weather, it's a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Big cool down ahead
Mild weather to close out the workweek ahead of drastic weekend cool down!
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect
Potential snow this weekend may have drivers thinking about getting their winter tires. It's one reason the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off their sticker program
KEVN
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for a lot of our area. The Red Flag Warnings are in effect now until 7pm tomorrow, except for those of you Gillette as well as areas just to the north of that. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8pm tonight for those living there. The Fire Weather Watch, which is for Rapid City, the Southern Hills, and parts of the Badlands, will go into effect at 11am tomorrow and last until 7pm. In general, critical fire conditions will continue across our area tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm, especially for areas to the south of Rapid City. We could see highs in the lower 80s for southern counties, but the Black Hills and Northeast Wyoming along with Northern Counties will see highs in the 60s. Rain will move into Sheridan Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, rain will move into the rest of Northeast Wyoming, and that rain will transition to snow throughout the day on Sunday for Wyoming. By Sunday night, the rain will transition to snow for the Black Hills and continue throughout the night into Monday morning. The precipitation looks to dissipate rather quickly on Monday. Total accumulation looks to be around 3-6 inches for far Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City will only see about a dusting. Temperatures will be a lot colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs for Western South Dakota will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be similar with highs once again in the 40s and 50s. Throughout next week, highs will remain in the 50s.
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 21, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Summit Daily News
Groups want answers after 16 wild horses were found shot to death in southeastern Utah
UTAH — At least 16 horses were recently found shot dead in southeastern Utah, sparking multiple animal rights groups to condemn the killings and call for justice. According to Animal Wellness Action, the Animal Wellness Foundation and the Center for a Humane Economy, mares and foals were among the wild horses killed on federal lands in San Juan County, Utah. San Juan County butts up against the Utah-Colorado border, extending from just south of Moab to the Utah-Arizona border.
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
KUTV
'Mortgage rates are sinking home sales' along the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show slumping home sales along the Wasatch Front as mortgage rates keep rising. According to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell 31 percent in September compared to the year before. “Mortgage rates...
Comments / 0