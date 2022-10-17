Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Saints-Cardinals, pick
The New Orleans Saints travel to the Southwest to face off against the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are 2-4 and coming off Week 6 losses. The Saints lost to the Bengals 30-26, while the Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 19-9. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL...
FOX Sports
Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Christian McCaffrey's time in Carolina has come to an end. The Panthers are trading the former All-Pro running back to the San Francisco 49ers, per multiple outlets. In exchange, Carolina is receiving picks in the second, third and fourth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Look for underdogs to bark, picks of the week
It’s time to look ahead to some Week 7 wagers I like before the lines move. I’m backing a hot team and fading another that was once the favorite to win their conference. This week, I'm looking at the underdogs to do some barking. Let's dive into my best early bets for this weekend (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick's once-panned 2022 draft class already looks like a coup
There was no shortage of snickering around the NFL when the New England Patriots wrapped up their 2022 draft. Scouts and draft analysts couldn't believe what Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh had done. Every pick looked like a reach, from top to bottom. Because of the...
FOX Sports
Do McCaffrey, Samuel give 49ers the NFL's most dynamic duo?
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for four future draft picks. McCaffrey gives the 49ers an explosive playmaker at the running back position, which this team was lacking, especially after starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Steelers-Dolphins, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to Florida to square off against the Miami Dolphins in a Week 7 matchup. The Steelers are fresh off a 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Dolphins are coming off a 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings — their third straight loss.
FOX Sports
If the Lions look to the future, these 5 NFL Draft propects are fits
Writing an article about potential first-round draft prospects for the Detroit Lions is going to come off like I'm writing off their season. I'm not. And though they sit at 1-4, they have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, according to PFF, upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott under center now notwithstanding. The point is, they are a long way from being written off and are still scoring the third-most points per game in the league.
FOX Sports
Five middling teams who should re-emerge as contenders
In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.
FOX Sports
Vikings winning under O'Connell as 'situational masters'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only two-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
FOX Sports
Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this...
FOX Sports
How sharps are betting on Chiefs-49ers, Giants-Jaguars, Iowa-Ohio State
Each Sunday night, I have a back-and-forth with John Murray, executive director of The SuperBook, about opening lines and early action on the upcoming week’s more noteworthy NFL games. This past Sunday, while looking over matchups for NFL Week 7 odds, my first thought was: What a letdown from Week 6.
FOX Sports
Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, per NFL Network. The former second-rounder has grown increasingly frustrated over his role the past few weeks, voicing concerns about his low usage and target frequency. Yet, Gang Green reportedly has no plans to trade him. Moore was targeted...
FOX Sports
Dak's return a boon for Cowboys, but others must step up
Dak Prescott will make his triumphant return to Dallas on Sunday afternoon, and just in the nick of time for the Cowboys. They were slapped back into reality last Sunday night by the Philadelphia Eagles, who are threatening to run away from them in the NFC East. Cooper Rush admirably...
FOX Sports
Seahawks' stellar draft class; The Other LaFleur: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Six weeks in, we've seen some rookies start to make a major impact, a couple veterans maintain their usual excellence and NFL standings that look a bit … uh, different. Let's get to this week's Cheat Sheet. 1. The "Other" LaFleur. When your older brother is under 50 and...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Chargers and Giants-Jaguars games on FOX. Granted, this week's card isn't as popular as last week's, but some games still present value from a betting perspective, so let's focus on those. I ran my models to give you my favorite...
FOX Sports
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
FOX Sports
Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas give Giants new hope for solid offensive line
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Evan Neal looked lost against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants right tackle couldn't handle DeMarcus Lawrence or Micah Parsons or any of the defenders who came at him. Neal gave up three sacks and at least some pressure on about 12% of his snaps. Only...
FOX Sports
Is Ohio State college football’s new ‘Wide Receiver U’?
Is there a new "Wide Receiver U" emerging in college football?. Over the past 30 years, it’s hard to argue against the USC Trojans owning the title of "Wide Receiver U." The program has produced multiple All-Americans and early-round draft selections, ranging from Keyshawn Johnson in the mid-90s to current young standouts Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr.
