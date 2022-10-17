ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf4kI_0iciuQcR00

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey's return to the Bay Area created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 7 in a three-way tied atop the scuffling NFC West and are only a half-game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. However, they would also be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. That's why general manager John Lynch pushed all of his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Christian McCaffrey 'forever grateful' to Panthers after trade

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey made sure to show his appreciation to where he's been on Friday before making the trek to his new NFL home. Shortly after news broke late Thursday night that Carolina traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the 26-year-old took to social media to offer a farewell statement to the Panthers. "I'm forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy