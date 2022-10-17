Read full article on original website
Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development. Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s...
Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Six Bryan City Council seats are up for grabs in this year’s Midterm Election. In the Single Member District 3 spot, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are competing to replace Bobby Gutierrez. Jared Salvato is a native of the city of Bryan. He is a proud...
Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
Southwest Leon County ESD#2 asking voters to approve use tax on internet purchases
HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) -When Hilltop Lakes voters head to the polls this November they’ll be asked to consider and approve a sales/use tax of 1.5% on online purchases. The Southwest Leon County Emergency Services District currently receives its funding from property tax but only funds half of what it cost to operate fire and EMS service in the county.
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
Chamber of Commerce hosts Youth to Career Fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Youth to Career Fair Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brazos County Expo. The purpose of the event is to educate 8th graders on potential future careers and various industries. A wide range of companies and nonprofits will showcase...
Brazos County tax rate defaults to “no new revenue”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After weeks of delays, the standoff over a new tax rate in Brazos County is over. The rate officially defaulted to a “no new revenue” rate of $0.42 on Friday. On Thursday, the Brazos County Commissioners Court held its final attempt to vote on...
Bryan High School’s first graduating class recognized at pep rally
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When members of the Bryan High School Class of 1972 arrived at their alma mater on Oct. 14, they thought they were attending a schoolwide pep rally. What they didn’t know was they were the special guests at a pep rally just for them. As...
Shri Omkarnath Temple host Diwali Festival
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in two years The Shri Omkarnath Temple was able to host its Diwali Festival. The Diwali Festival is also known as the festival of lights. The Shri Omkarnath Temple invited community members to come and celebrate on Saturday evening. The temple extended...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
College Station HS Orchestra raising money for performance at Carnegie Hall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School Orchestra is raising money for a Spring performance in New York. The group will be traveling to Carnegie Hall, but first, they need to raise about $75,000. A concert Thursday night gave a glimpse at what the group will be bringing to the big stage.
Brazos County property tax rate standoff ends with automatic no new revenue rate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners held a special workshop Thursday with the hopes of coming to an agreement on the tax rate for the upcoming year. For months Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have skipped meetings in an effort to get a lower tax rate for residents. Because...
Report from Texas A&M shows economy is holding steady in Bryan-College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center has released their October 2022 edition of “Economic Indicators,” which includes the latest Bryan-College Station Business-Cycle Index. PERC’s report, which is sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, looks at trends in the local economy...
Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy...
Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
High speed internet sets kids up for success at Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frontier Communications selected The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley in Bryan as the first community location to benefit from a first of its kind social impact program called Broadband for Good. This means that Frontier will donate high-speed broadband connectivity and computer equipment...
Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
Brazos Valley Chorale to host a Night at the Opera
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For music lovers in the Brazos valley, a special concert on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to be a journey of classic compositions. KBTX got the chance to sit down with Larry Lippke with the Brazos Valley Chorale to discuss the musical experience. “We have some...
