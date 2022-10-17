ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Candidate Profile: Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patrick Giammalva and Kevin Boriskie are squaring off for the At Large Place 6 spot on Bryan City Council. Giammalva ran for mayor in 2019 and has been outspoken about the city’s Midtown Park Development. Boriskie is a first-time candidate, but serves on the city’s...
BRYAN, TX
Meet the candidates: Bryan City Council District 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Six Bryan City Council seats are up for grabs in this year’s Midterm Election. In the Single Member District 3 spot, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are competing to replace Bobby Gutierrez. Jared Salvato is a native of the city of Bryan. He is a proud...
Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
BRYAN, TX
Southwest Leon County ESD#2 asking voters to approve use tax on internet purchases

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) -When Hilltop Lakes voters head to the polls this November they’ll be asked to consider and approve a sales/use tax of 1.5% on online purchases. The Southwest Leon County Emergency Services District currently receives its funding from property tax but only funds half of what it cost to operate fire and EMS service in the county.
LEON COUNTY, TX
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Chamber of Commerce hosts Youth to Career Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The B/CS Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Youth to Career Fair Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Brazos County Expo. The purpose of the event is to educate 8th graders on potential future careers and various industries. A wide range of companies and nonprofits will showcase...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Brazos County tax rate defaults to “no new revenue”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After weeks of delays, the standoff over a new tax rate in Brazos County is over. The rate officially defaulted to a “no new revenue” rate of $0.42 on Friday. On Thursday, the Brazos County Commissioners Court held its final attempt to vote on...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Shri Omkarnath Temple host Diwali Festival

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in two years The Shri Omkarnath Temple was able to host its Diwali Festival. The Diwali Festival is also known as the festival of lights. The Shri Omkarnath Temple invited community members to come and celebrate on Saturday evening. The temple extended...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
BRYAN, TX
Drought strengthens slightly, even with recent rain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA, with the assistance of the Office of the Texas State Climatologist, has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is similar to the one released last Thursday, even with the rain that came through the Brazos Valley late Sunday night into Monday morning. The most notable change comes for Brazos County, which is once again considered to be in Stage 2 Severe drought conditions. After late summer rain helped to alleviate drought concerns, it only took 8 weeks for this classification to return.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy...
BRYAN, TX
Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos Valley Chorale to host a Night at the Opera

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For music lovers in the Brazos valley, a special concert on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to be a journey of classic compositions. KBTX got the chance to sit down with Larry Lippke with the Brazos Valley Chorale to discuss the musical experience. “We have some...
BRYAN, TX

