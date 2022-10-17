Hartford gets $2M in federal funds to use on police tech for anonymous reporting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will receive about $2 million of federal funds to use on technology to make it easier for citizens to communicate anonymously with police, according to an announcement Monday.Hartford City Council meeting discusses solutions to citywide crime
The funds will come from the Safer Communities Act. Officials hope that the technology will prevent shootings.
The technology will enhance "the highly individualized intervention work that we do to try to identify those at the highest risk of being involved in gun violence, and try to reduce that risk," according to Mayor Luke Bronin.
