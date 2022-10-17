Read full article on original website
Hochul, Adams pledge to fight subway crime with more cops, cameras
NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced new efforts to curb violence and other crimes on the city's subway system, including increased police patrols, cameras, and mental health help for those in need. The new measures were announced during a press...
Mayor suggests not wearing headphones in subway due to crime
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams says that subway riders should take their headphones out and put their phones away to stay aware in the mass transit system. He made the comment during an extended interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York. Bianca Peters noted, "I...
Official in Texas disputes NYC's claim that migrant buses were a surprise
NEW YORK - For months, the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown has seen bus after bus arrive filled with asylum-seekers. The majority of them have come from El Paso, Texas. Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly said those buses were unannounced. In an email, a City Hall spokesperson told Fox 5 News this afternoon that New York City was never made aware how many buses were coming or how many people were on board.
Group eggs NYC 7-Eleven worker, steals merchandise
NEW YORK - Police say a group went into a Manhattan 7-Eleven and stole items and egged a worker. It happened on Oct. 6th just before 7 p.m. in a store on 23rd St. in the Flatiron District. The men went into the store and started taking items. A couple...
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - In yet another incident of violence in New York City's subway system, a man was shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn Friday afternoon. Police say the incident happened in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff Avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L train. Authorities say the...
Sword assault in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running
NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
Migrants slow to use Randall's Island housing facility
NEW YORK - Just a few asylum seekers have checked into the Randall's Island temporary 'welcome' shelter when it opened on Wednesday. The site is only for single, adult men to stay for at least four days while the city processes them. Those staying at the facility get three meals...
Tsu Surf arrest: Understanding the federal RICO case so far
NEW YORK - One week ago, legendary battle rapper Tsu Surf, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, was taken into federal custody in New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him down at a home in Jersey City and arrested him after a short standoff.
Attacker pepper sprayed after stabbing man on subway
NEW YORK - It was another day, and another attack inside New York City’s mass transit system. The latest incident happened late Wednesday night as a 26-year-old man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, were riding an uptown #2 subway train. The NYPD says that as the...
Early-morning Harlem shooting leaves one dead
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting left a man dead in Harlem on Saturday. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot near the Jackie Robison Houses at 118 East 128 Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a...
Catholic school in NY welcomes sisters who fled war in Ukraine
RYE, N.Y. - A Roman Catholic elementary school in Westchester County has offered to educated three Ukrainian sisters who fled their war-torn country earlier this year. Maryna Zabialo and her daughters Viktoriia, Anastasiia, and Valentyna left their home on the border of Russia back in February. They fled to Poland before finding relatives in the United States. Their relative, who lives in Port Chester, offered to take them in.
Times Square casino considered
NEW YORK - Three new casino gambling licenses will be issued in the New York City area and one of the areas that could get a casino is Times Square. "I have been saying that even if you don't like gaming, you don't like gambling, you never walk into a casino, you probably benefit by this," state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. said. "The revenue that it brings to the state and certainly educational funds is significant."
Fire destroys Queens bike shop
A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
People line up for $5 cookies in NYC
NEW YORK - As people try to trim their budgets and save a little extra cash, there's one area where consumers refuse to compromise: Their baked goods. It seems like Americans have an insatiable sweet tooth, despite the rapid rise in inflation, so cookies and cakes are being dubbed "affordable indulgences."
$2M lottery ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - A Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Wednesday's drawing was sold at a New Jersey convenience store and another $1 million ticket was also sold in the Garden State. A ticket sold at Krauszer's Food Store on Central Ave. in Westfield matched all five white balls drawn...
NYC ice skating rinks opening for 2022 winter season
NEW YORK - Every year, outdoor ice-skating rinks draw thousands of locals and tourists seeking a festive, pleasantly chilly, and memorable New York City experience. Several rinks made famous in classic and modern movies and TV shows are set to open for the 2022–2023 season in the coming weeks. Here are three in Manhattan; more to come soon.
