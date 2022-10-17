Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Do Not Kill This Montana Creature, We Need Them
Okay Montanans, I’m not talking about rattle snakes, bison, or bears... This creature is infamous because cartoon characters have been created in its name. Some of these quirky cartoon names are Orbit-Weaver, Weavike, Weaverb in Pokémon. Here in Montana, we have tons of species of orb-weavers living among...
10 Years Ago: Historic Billings Hotel Gets Beautiful TV Remodel
We're winding the tape back to 2012 when an episode of the Travel Channel show Hotel Impossible aired an episode that may have been incredibly familiar to those living in the city of Billings. That's because the episode featured a remodel of one of Billings's most iconic hotels, and I think they did an absolutely bang-up job with the remodel; so much so that the owner ended up doing other remodels after on other rooms. Do you remember the Hotel Impossible episode featuring the Dude Rancher Lodge?
Everyone in Montana Should Work This Job at Least Once
I keep hearing some sad stories around Billings about people being ruthlessly cruel to fast-food employees. A lot of the time the fast-food workers are young teenagers who are working a job to afford their car insurance every month. Sometimes they’re fully grown adults. Maybe they’re helping their parents with rent because times are tough. Maybe they're in crippling debt and needed a second job.
FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana
We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
Two Wyoming Students Attacked by Bear; Life-Flighted to Billings
One of my greatest fears ever is to be attacked by a bear while I'm out on a hike or just enjoying the wilderness. Over the weekend, that exact fear came true for two students from Northwest College (NWC) in Powell, Wyoming who went on a hike outside of Cody. An unprovoked grizzly bear attack left both seriously injured and both were life-flighted to a hospital in Billings.
1000’s Sample Free Chick-fil-A in Billings. What Did You Think?
I've never witnessed a city get so excited about a new fast-food chicken chain than here in Billings. Rumors have been circulating for years about the franchise coming to Billings and their under-construction store on 24th St W next to Wal-Mart is rapidly going up. The restaurant won't be open until early 2023, but excited fans in the Billings area got to sample a free sandwich today at MetraPark.
Astrology With Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country
Billings, this is a BIG week for us cosmically. Dust is settling for many of the star signs as the holidays approach. This is a good thing for us because we all have family members that trigger us. Stay in your power during this time, hold thy tongue, and remain in your peace. Don't let the fools bog you down!
Here’s Where to Find Halloween Pet Fun in Billings This Year
Since none of my dogs have learned how to talk, I’m not 100% sure they love getting into costume. Does that stop us from dressing them up in ridiculous outfits for Halloween? Absolutely not. My chocolate lab gives me a “what in the hell?” look, but he tolerates dog outfits reasonably well. Our three smaller breed dogs do fairly well with goofy dog outfits as well. As long as they don’t have to wear hats. Dogs hate hats.
Billings’ Chance to try Chick-fil-A for FREE Before They Open
Many Montanans seem oddly enthralled by fast-food restaurant chains we don't have in Big Sky Country. In-n-Out Burger is frequently mentioned, while others say they wish we had a Tim Horton's or a Dunkin' or a Whataburger. Perhaps this is a classic example of "FOMO" or the Fear of Missing Out. I mean, fast food is still simply fast food... right?
20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith
It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
New Hires Paid More? YC Courthouse Employees Picket in Billings
Today, on my travels through downtown, I came across a group at the courthouse lawn picketing. After stopping and having a chat with them, it turns out they are employees at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Why are they picketing?. According to the group, employees for the Yellowstone County Courthouse are...
Sure Sign of Fall. Billings Favorite Closes for the Season 10/15
Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings
If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
Yellowstone County Conservatives Have Bigger Fish to Fry
The two most important races on the ballot for conservatives in Montana this year are getting James Brown elected to the Montana Supreme Court, and getting Ryan Zinke elected to the Western Congressional District. Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) appears to have it in the bag, as the Eastern Congressional...
Famous Violin, Amazing Artist Will Light the Stage at ABT Billings
Global talent Chee-Yun will hit the stage at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday (10/15). She’s a phenomenal artist and her talent is amazing. More about her in just a moment, but first let’s talk about her beautiful violin with a fascinating history. A 350-year-old violin. Chee-Yun has...
(OPINION) No One in Billings Seems to Have Recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022
Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
Safer School Zones on Lake Elmo Drive- Coming Soon
The City of Billings Public Works Department is working on projects to help make Lake Elmo Drive, parallel to Bench Elementary School, much safer. It’s been a huge concern for parents and students since the investigation started in May of this year. We thank the citizens who took the...
Join the Fun. Billings’ Pack the Mall in Pink is Saturday 10/15
After a COVID-induced hiatus, the popular Pack the Mall in Pink event is back for 2022 at Rimrock Mall! The fundraiser is part fashion show, part celebration, and a wonderful experience for breast cancer survivors and supporters. Pack the Mall is Pink, in conjunction with Billings Clinic helps raise money...
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0