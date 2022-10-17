Read full article on original website
The Three celebrates National Chicken and Waffle Day with Billy’s Grille and Bar
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you enjoy savory and sweet October 20, is the day for you as it’s coined National Chicken and Waffle Day. Assistant General Manager for Billy’s Grille and Bar in Downtown Bryan, Skylar Haynes joined The Three to share their delicious chicken and waffle combo.
Grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast at Billy’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Named after beloved William “Billy” Schulman, the newest grille and bar in Downtown Bryan is serving up some delicious family recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Located just down the street from The Queen Theatre, early risers can stop in for a “coffee happy...
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
Empty Bowls raises money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Empty Bowls will once again help raise money for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The group has made it their mission to help those in need. They will be selling custom bowls this year. “The money raised at this event will really go to put more...
Former POW camp turned museum in Hearne celebrates over 10-years
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Oct. 22 Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit backtracked to celebrate its 10-year anniversary that was delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp was originally built around 1943 and served as a German prisoner-of-war camp during World War II. Today...
2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
Shri Omkarnath Temple host Diwali Festival
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in two years The Shri Omkarnath Temple was able to host its Diwali Festival. The Diwali Festival is also known as the festival of lights. The Shri Omkarnath Temple invited community members to come and celebrate on Saturday evening. The temple extended...
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
Bring home a furry friend for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month than by stopping by Aggieland Humane Society to adopt your fur-ever friend!. “When you adopt a shelter dog, you’re giving them a second chance at life and love with a family. You’re also contributing to the community by opening up space here at the shelter for the next pet coming through the door,” Executive Director Jennifer Young said.
Brazos Valley Chorale to host a Night at the Opera
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For music lovers in the Brazos valley, a special concert on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to be a journey of classic compositions. KBTX got the chance to sit down with Larry Lippke with the Brazos Valley Chorale to discuss the musical experience. “We have some...
Project SEARCH continues to make people feel at home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -October is ‘National Disability Employment Awareness Month’. One program is being highlighted for acknowledging the importance of allowing people with disabilities to have full access to all opportunities. At Baylor Scott & White, Project SEARCH provides employability skills training and workplace internships for individuals...
College Hills Elementary School host “Community Helpers Day”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The kindergarten class at College Hills Elementary participated in a fun hands-on learning experience. Students have been learning about community helpers in class and were able to meet a few of them Friday. afternoon. At “Community Helpers Day” sanitation workers, mail carriers, law enforcement and...
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presenting concert with special guest this Sunday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is bringing a unique musical experience to the community with their upcoming Cliburn Silver Concert. The event will feature the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene. The celebrated pianist will join the BVSO in performing one of the world’s most popular concertos, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
College Station HS Orchestra raising money for performance at Carnegie Hall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School Orchestra is raising money for a Spring performance in New York. The group will be traveling to Carnegie Hall, but first, they need to raise about $75,000. A concert Thursday night gave a glimpse at what the group will be bringing to the big stage.
Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
Meridian Theatre, The Theatre Company partner for William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, with a twist
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - William Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream is a classic performed all over the country, including here in the Brazos Valley. The Meridian Theatre and The Theatre Company are partnering to put on the production with a twist. This Saturday, the partnership brings Drunk Shakespeare to...
No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police are investigating a situation that occurred on a College Station ISD school bus after a substitute bus driver drove students back to Wellborn Middle School due to a disturbance caused on the bus. According to CSPD, the bus driver said there were kids...
No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
NOAA: Third consecutive La Niña expected to bring warmer, drier winter to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters say this winter will feature a rare, triple-dip La Niña weather pattern. The cooler-than-average water temperatures over the Equatorial Pacific are expected to influence another warmer and drier winter weather pattern for Texas and the Brazos Valley. As conditions continue to worsen after brief, late summer relief, drought will likely intensify and expand ahead of the spring growing season. The Climate Prediction Center released the Winter 2022-23 outlook Thursday morning, noting the Southwest, Gulf Coast, and Eastern Seaboard are expected to have the least winter-like outcome over the next three months.
