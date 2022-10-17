ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Star Witness Who Visited Elizabeth Holmes After Fraud Trial Says ‘She Needs to Pay Her Debt to Society'

By Yasmin Khorram,CNBC
NBC Miami
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy