1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Surging Treasury Yields Contribute To Downturn On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early rally, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. The major averages all closed in the red, although the Dow...
Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with traders remaining cautious as concerns about the outlook for interest rates continue to drive global yields higher. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar retreated and shed a bit of ground against most of its Asian major counterparts. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 630 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,280-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the...
U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Treasury Yields Continue To Surge
(RTTNews) - Following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 225 points. A continued...
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling bulls run into offers above 1.13 after PM Truss exits
Sterling rallied on Thursday above 1.13, up from overnight lows at 1.1172, ahead of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation speech, though bulls were unable to add to gains, and uncertainty over the UK leadership race along with inflation and growth problems could contain the pound. Oct 20 (Reuters) -...
Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Is Flying High Today
The parent of Hawaiian Airlines is joining forces with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Air cargo operations, and investors are excited about the opportunity. Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) traded up as much as 14% on Friday after the agreement was announced. So what. Over the past few years, Amazon...
Instacart pulls IPO on volatile market conditions - sources
Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its...
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
First Week of GOVT June 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (Symbol: GOVT) saw new options become available this week, for the June 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GOVT options chain for the new June 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip, dollar surges as U.S. yields march on
U.S. Treasury yields held near multiyear highs on Friday, with markets seeing no end to tightening from the Federal Reserve, causing shares to slip and the dollar to strengthen, particularly on the yen, against which it hit a new 32 year top. SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields...
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Blackstone Q3 Net Profit Plunges; AUM Improves
(RTTNews) - Blackstone's (BX) profit in the third quarter slumped to $2.3 million or breakeven per share from $1.402 billion or $1.94 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by investment loss. The company had an investment loss of $922.22 million in the latest quarter, compared with...
eXp World Holdings' (NASDAQ:EXPI) investors will be pleased with their enviable 339% return over the last five years
While eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 16% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 335%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 74% drop, in the last year.
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for...
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
