ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Tanning returns to Tillamook

By Staff Report
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6BJJ_0icisF5G00

Sunset Tans will be opening next Monday, October 17, at 4630 Third Street.

The salon has three twelve-minute tanning beds and one ten-minute bed, all brand new and state of the art.

“We went over the top creating a business people can be proud of and want to come into,” Sunset Tans owner Terry Phillips said.

Phillips, who also owns the Dutch Mill Café on Main Avenue, likes to create businesses that stand out and appeal to passersby.

Sunset Tans sits next to a small oasis complete with pond and palm tree, and greets customers with a completely renovated waiting room, still smelling of new paint.

“We went top of the line all around,” Phillips said.

Sunset Tans will be open from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Portland’s Best-Kept Shopping Secret Is Hidden in Plain Sight

Did you know that the newest, delightfulest Portland shopping destination is hidden off North Williams, a narrow alley bursting with vintage stores and clothing designers and artists, a hair salon, and a delightful wine tasting room to boot? You’re not the only one. Word about Canyons Alley—right across the street from the N Williams New Seasons, with entrances off N Ivy and N Fremont—has been slow to trickle out, and even the hordes flocking to Eem and Kayos and Life of Pie just a block or two north are unaware of what they’re missing out on.
PORTLAND, OR
pethelpful.com

Elk Wandering Around Cannon Beach, Oregon Is a Sight to See

When you think of the beach, what animals pop up in your head? We'd guess seagulls, jellyfish, and maybe some sand crabs. But turns out that in the Pacific Northwest, there are a few other wild animals you need to be on the lookout for. TikTok user @that_coast_life was driving...
CANNON BEACH, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Man at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies in custody

Peter Noel Weiland was 43 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. An adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center died Oct. 20. Peter Noel Weiland, 43, passed away at a local hospital yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Weiland has been in custody since Oct. 17 and was expected to be released in December of next year at the earliest, according to the release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Bacon will be taken off life support

Newberg councilor not a candidate for a lung transplant due to complications from her autoimmune diseaseDenise Bacon, the veteran member of the Newberg City Council and a longtime advocate for the community, is losing her battle against an auto-immune disease that has left her lungs failing. Rebecca Wallis, a family friend, took to social media Friday to post an update on the 55-year-old's condition on behalf of Bacon's husband and her family. "It's hard to write this update and I'm doing this on behalf of Chris Moore as well," Wallis wrote. "We did not get the news we were hoping...
NEWBERG, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
33
Followers
549
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy