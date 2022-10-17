Tanning returns to Tillamook

Sunset Tans will be opening next Monday, October 17, at 4630 Third Street.

The salon has three twelve-minute tanning beds and one ten-minute bed, all brand new and state of the art.

“We went over the top creating a business people can be proud of and want to come into,” Sunset Tans owner Terry Phillips said.

Phillips, who also owns the Dutch Mill Café on Main Avenue, likes to create businesses that stand out and appeal to passersby.

Sunset Tans sits next to a small oasis complete with pond and palm tree, and greets customers with a completely renovated waiting room, still smelling of new paint.

“We went top of the line all around,” Phillips said.

Sunset Tans will be open from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.