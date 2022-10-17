ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

rwcpulse.com

First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December

The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

High-density projects bring needed housing to downtown Concord

CONCORD, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — If the rest of the country is in an economic slowdown, it’s not obvious from a mini housing boom currently underway in downtown Concord. The COVID/supply chain logjam has broken with five projects under construction and another four in the pipeline. The...
CONCORD, CA
gilroylife.com

Sidebar: Are Morgan Hill restaurant, Gilroy home haunted?

Couple claim to see, hear eerie things in Victorian. The South Valley has plenty of ghostly folklore passed down through generations. During Halloween, it’s fun to tell tales of specters from beyond. Good spirits seem to be afoot at a home near Gilroy’s downtown. J. Chris and Larry Mickartz...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Advocates for homeless forced to leave Wood Street encampment erect tents at Oakland City Hall

OAKLAND -- Protesters pitched tents outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday morning in solidarity with residents recently forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment.  The activists are demanding an end to the red tape that is keeping unhoused people on the run throughout the city.The Wood Street encampment was home to more than 300 unhoused people, with some living there for up to eight years. It caused its share of problems, including a couple of serious fires. Last month, the city moved in and started clearing out the property owned by Caltrans. That scattered the members of  the tight-knit community across...
OAKLAND, CA
visitgilroy.com

Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy

Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
GILROY, CA
NBC Bay Area

The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at Bishop Ranch

Time to get out your winter jackets and mittens! The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is opening in City Center Bishop Ranch on November 11th. The ice rink will be open on weekdays from 12:00PM to 9:30PM and on weekends from 10:00AM to 9:30PM. For $21, you get a skate rental and 90 minutes of time to explore the ice. Discounts are available for children and Bishop Ranch tenants.
SAN RAMON, CA
iheart.com

Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing

It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Road improvement projects continue along Middlefield Road

San Mateo County officials are advising motorists that they should expect delays in the coming days, as crews will continue roadwork along Middlefield Road. The county anticipates temporary pedestrian and vehicular detours and is asking bicyclists and vehicles to share the road to avoid delays. Roadwork and detours will continue until Oct. 28, the county said in a news release. Access will always be provided to businesses.
vallejosun.com

Vallejo sales tax measure sparks intense debate with voting underway

VALLEJO – Less than three weeks before Vallejo residents head to the polls, the battle over Measure P, a proposed citywide seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase, is heating up, with supporters arguing the increase is the only way to address the city’s issues. “Let’s be clear – Vallejo’s streets...
VALLEJO, CA
Eater

Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country

Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
CALISTOGA, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents

A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

