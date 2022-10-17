Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Related
rwcpulse.com
First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December
The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
pioneerpublishers.com
High-density projects bring needed housing to downtown Concord
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — If the rest of the country is in an economic slowdown, it’s not obvious from a mini housing boom currently underway in downtown Concord. The COVID/supply chain logjam has broken with five projects under construction and another four in the pipeline. The...
gilroylife.com
Sidebar: Are Morgan Hill restaurant, Gilroy home haunted?
Couple claim to see, hear eerie things in Victorian. The South Valley has plenty of ghostly folklore passed down through generations. During Halloween, it’s fun to tell tales of specters from beyond. Good spirits seem to be afoot at a home near Gilroy’s downtown. J. Chris and Larry Mickartz...
sfstandard.com
This High-End San Francisco Grocery Store Will Open Its Third Location on Polk Street
Bi-Rite Market, the high-end specialty grocer that has anchored the Mission’s ritziest food corridor for decades, will open a new store at 2140 Polk St. between Vallejo and Broadway streets in early 2023. That Russian Hill address, currently the last remaining location of Real Food Company, will be the...
Advocates for homeless forced to leave Wood Street encampment erect tents at Oakland City Hall
OAKLAND -- Protesters pitched tents outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday morning in solidarity with residents recently forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment. The activists are demanding an end to the red tape that is keeping unhoused people on the run throughout the city.The Wood Street encampment was home to more than 300 unhoused people, with some living there for up to eight years. It caused its share of problems, including a couple of serious fires. Last month, the city moved in and started clearing out the property owned by Caltrans. That scattered the members of the tight-knit community across...
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
NBC Bay Area
The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at Bishop Ranch
Time to get out your winter jackets and mittens! The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink is opening in City Center Bishop Ranch on November 11th. The ice rink will be open on weekdays from 12:00PM to 9:30PM and on weekends from 10:00AM to 9:30PM. For $21, you get a skate rental and 90 minutes of time to explore the ice. Discounts are available for children and Bishop Ranch tenants.
rwcpulse.com
League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums, info sessions in South San Mateo County
The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed on local elections and state propositions. The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside. Here's the event lineup, all...
iheart.com
Another Bay Area Shopping Mall Is Closing
It looks like it’s the end of the road for Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. The 42-acre property adjacent to BART was just sold for $57 million. Anchor stores included Target, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond and Century Theaters, among others. Plans for the property include...
rwcpulse.com
Road improvement projects continue along Middlefield Road
San Mateo County officials are advising motorists that they should expect delays in the coming days, as crews will continue roadwork along Middlefield Road. The county anticipates temporary pedestrian and vehicular detours and is asking bicyclists and vehicles to share the road to avoid delays. Roadwork and detours will continue until Oct. 28, the county said in a news release. Access will always be provided to businesses.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo sales tax measure sparks intense debate with voting underway
VALLEJO – Less than three weeks before Vallejo residents head to the polls, the battle over Measure P, a proposed citywide seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase, is heating up, with supporters arguing the increase is the only way to address the city’s issues. “Let’s be clear – Vallejo’s streets...
Cafe, Theater, and Wellness Center Coming to San Jose
The School of Arts and Culture has been fundraising for a cafe connected to a theater and wellness center at 1783 Alum Rock Avenue, across from the Mexican Heritage Plaza.
Eater
Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
Comments / 0