This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
starlocalmedia.com
LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns
The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345
Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
HTeaO Planned for Highland Village
Two dozen tea flavors that guests can mix and match for the perfect combo will be available.
dallasexaminer.com
2022 Midterm Elections Page: District Attorney, Dallas County Judge, State Board of Education
The goal of this page is to be a one stop shop for all necessary information needed to prepare voters for the upcoming midterm election. Below are descriptions of candidates running for different races in Dallas County area as well as state and national congressional offices. Dallas County District Attorney.
Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road
Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.meredithdavisdds.com.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future
It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale
For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Last weekend before Halloween but it’s already having an effect on the Collin County landscape. But there’s much more than ghosts and jack-o’lanterns this weekend. From motorcycle rides to food and wine to international celebrations, there’s always something going on in North Texas. Come right in,...
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
Bartonville Council approves Whataburger restaurant
The Bartonville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a Conditional Use Permit for a new Whataburger restaurant on the eastern corner of FM 407 and Blanco Drive in Lantana Town Center. The new restaurant will be open 24/7, and it needed council approval because of the drive-thru window....
dallasexpress.com
Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best
Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
dmagazine.com
How Our Long Investigation Into Collin County Came to Be
Zac Crain, D Magazine’s senior editor, has a rule that I’m about to break. Zac says writers and editors should never brag about a story’s length, on the belief that quantity doesn’t guarantee quality, that often their relationship is of the inverse variety, that a fair number of dopes don’t get that, and that someone with good sense wouldn’t want to be mistaken for a dope. Whatever. Let’s do this.
fortworthinc.com
Mattie Parker, Andre Agassi Formally Open Rocketship Texas' Dennis Dunkins Elementary
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Tuesday was joined by tennis champion Andre Agassi, community leaders, and local dignitaries to formally open the Rocketship Public Schools Texas Dennis Dunkins Elementary, a charter school campus serving students in the Stop Six neighborhood. The 46,000-square-foot campus serves 350 students in pre-kindergarten to...
