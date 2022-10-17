ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
LEWISVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345

Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson dentist now offering services at new location on West Arapaho Road

Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to 819 W. Arapaho Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dr. Meredith G. Davis relocated her dental practice to a location on Arapaho Road on Oct. 3. The dental office is now located at 819 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 58A, after moving from its previous location at 1112 N. Floyd Road. Services provided by the dental practice include dental implants, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal and orthodontics, according to its website. 972-231-4876. www.​​meredithdavisdds.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Celina Development Shows Potential for Promising Future

It may be considered the next boomtown in North Texas. After landing a Costco, the tollway extension coming and exploding population growth, locals believe Celina may be on pace to become one of the largest cities in DFW eventually. The once-quiet, farming community of Celina is blossoming into a hotbed...
CELINA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Turtle Creek Boulevard Estate for Sale

For the first time in over 50 years, an estate on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas is on the market. Represented by agents Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the property is priced at $14.6 million. The Dallas estate located at 7037 Turtle Creek...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Small North Texas Cities Rank Among U.S.’s Best

Three North Texas cities — Southlake, Allen, and Flower Mound — were ranked among the top in WalletHub’s “2022’s Best Small Cities in America.”. The study ranked cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 in five comprehensive areas: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How Our Long Investigation Into Collin County Came to Be

Zac Crain, D Magazine’s senior editor, has a rule that I’m about to break. Zac says writers and editors should never brag about a story’s length, on the belief that quantity doesn’t guarantee quality, that often their relationship is of the inverse variety, that a fair number of dopes don’t get that, and that someone with good sense wouldn’t want to be mistaken for a dope. Whatever. Let’s do this.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

