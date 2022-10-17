ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole

The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
Atlanta Falcons week seven final thoughts and predictions

The Atlanta Falcons’ road doesn’t get any easier a week after beating San Francisco in impressive fashion Atlanta travels to take on a hot Bengals offense. Atlanta is understandably underdogs yet again despite covering or winning outright in every game so far this season. The Falcons have had a chance in the 4th quarter of all six of their games this season a huge upgrade compared to the last three seasons despite losing Matt Ryan and a number of impact veterans during the off-season.
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick

The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
A dive into the Detroit Pistons’ ugly bench numbers

After two consecutive losses in back-to-back nights, one glaring weakness in the Detroit Pistons’ roster is visible. In the last two games, Detroit’s bench unit has been out scored 124-51. The Pistons were without Isaiah Livers, the forward expected to be a primary bench option this season, and...
