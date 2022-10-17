Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole
The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
Dodgers’ stance on Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner doesn’t bode well for 2023 status
The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided having far too many offseason questions to answer when they extended a number of players — Max Muncy, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson and Austin Barnes — during the 2022 season. But they couldn’t bury all of the speculation/controversy. What’s going to happen with...
The Atlanta Falcons have one clear advantage over the Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons are in the middle of their preparations to travel to Cincinnati to take on the defending AFC champion Bengals. In a normal year, it would be scary to see the Falcons take on a team that just made the Super Bowl back in February but this has been far from a normal year.
Atlanta Falcons week seven final thoughts and predictions
The Atlanta Falcons’ road doesn’t get any easier a week after beating San Francisco in impressive fashion Atlanta travels to take on a hot Bengals offense. Atlanta is understandably underdogs yet again despite covering or winning outright in every game so far this season. The Falcons have had a chance in the 4th quarter of all six of their games this season a huge upgrade compared to the last three seasons despite losing Matt Ryan and a number of impact veterans during the off-season.
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
Miami Heat’s Twitter Not Impressed with Victory Against Toronto Raptors
Some Heat fans weren’t exactly celebrating the team’s win last night.
A dive into the Detroit Pistons’ ugly bench numbers
After two consecutive losses in back-to-back nights, one glaring weakness in the Detroit Pistons’ roster is visible. In the last two games, Detroit’s bench unit has been out scored 124-51. The Pistons were without Isaiah Livers, the forward expected to be a primary bench option this season, and...
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0