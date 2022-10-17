In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.

1 DAY AGO