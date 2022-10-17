Read full article on original website
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Christian McCaffrey's time in Carolina has come to an end. The Panthers are trading the former All-Pro running back to the San Francisco 49ers, per multiple outlets. In exchange, Carolina is receiving picks in the second, third and fourth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder.
Dak Prescott is back. How much better can Cowboys offense be?
Did anyone mark off on their bingo card that Dallas-Detroit would be one of this season's most-anticipated matchups?. With no disrespect intended toward the Lions, it certainly wasn't before now. Nestled nicely into Sunday's early window of games, this is one of just five Cowboys games this season slated for a Noon CT kickoff.
Bill Belichick's once-panned 2022 draft class already looks like a coup
There was no shortage of snickering around the NFL when the New England Patriots wrapped up their 2022 draft. Scouts and draft analysts couldn't believe what Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh had done. Every pick looked like a reach, from top to bottom. Because of the...
NFL odds Week 7: Look for underdogs to bark, picks of the week
It’s time to look ahead to some Week 7 wagers I like before the lines move. I’m backing a hot team and fading another that was once the favorite to win their conference. This week, I'm looking at the underdogs to do some barking. Let's dive into my best early bets for this weekend (odds via FOX Bet).
Do McCaffrey, Samuel give 49ers the NFL's most dynamic duo?
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for four future draft picks. McCaffrey gives the 49ers an explosive playmaker at the running back position, which this team was lacking, especially after starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Ole Miss-LSU
The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to play the LSU Tigers in the annual Magnolia Bowl in a key SEC West Division game Saturday. The Tigers (3-1 SEC West, 5-2 overall) lead the all-time series (which started in 1894) 64-41-4. The Rebels (3-0, 7-0) won last season's contest 31-17, snapping a five-game win streak for the Tigers in the rivalry.
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Jets-Broncos, pick
The New York Jets are heading to Colorado to face the Denver Broncos in a Week 7 matchup. The surging Jets are coming off a 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, while the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football 19-16. Here's everything you need...
Packers activate Watkins, place Cobb, Hanson on IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins. Watkins is questionable for Sunday's game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.
1-win Texans, Raiders blame missed chances for losses
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC's only one-win teams had extra time to try to figure out why they are looking up at the rest of the conference in the standings despite being competitive almost every week. “I actually got...
Five middling teams who should re-emerge as contenders
In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.
Vikings winning under O'Connell as 'situational masters'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only two-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury heard opening statements Friday in the case of a widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma. Matthew Gee died at age 49 in 2018 from...
Jets WR Elijah Moore asks for trade amid diminishing role
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade, per NFL Network. The former second-rounder has grown increasingly frustrated over his role the past few weeks, voicing concerns about his low usage and target frequency. Yet, Gang Green reportedly has no plans to trade him. Moore was targeted...
How sharps are betting on Chiefs-49ers, Giants-Jaguars, Iowa-Ohio State
Each Sunday night, I have a back-and-forth with John Murray, executive director of The SuperBook, about opening lines and early action on the upcoming week’s more noteworthy NFL games. This past Sunday, while looking over matchups for NFL Week 7 odds, my first thought was: What a letdown from Week 6.
Ravens activate Edwards, put Dobbins on injured reserve
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland. Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this...
Seahawks' stellar draft class; The Other LaFleur: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Six weeks in, we've seen some rookies start to make a major impact, a couple veterans maintain their usual excellence and NFL standings that look a bit … uh, different. Let's get to this week's Cheat Sheet. 1. The "Other" LaFleur. When your older brother is under 50 and...
New York or New Jersey? Bills' Dawson Knox weighs in on Jets, Giants
Three NFL teams lay claim to the state of New York — the New York Giants, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. But, as Bills Mafia will quickly remind others, only one of those teams actually plays its home games within the borders of New York state. The two...
NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Chargers and Giants-Jaguars games on FOX. Granted, this week's card isn't as popular as last week's, but some games still present value from a betting perspective, so let's focus on those. I ran my models to give you my favorite...
49ers, Jets to score upsets in Cowherd's Week 7 'Blazin' 5'
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and the slate features several games that pit evenly matched teams against each other. Colin Cowherd shared his "Blazin’ 5" picks on Friday's "The Herd," selecting just one favorite to cover the spread. Here's who Cowherd likes this weekend, with...
