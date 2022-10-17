ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Is In Talks to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW all Out after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to reclaim...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More

According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022

This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Karrion Kross Reacts To People Believing The White Rabbit Teases Were For Him

The QR codes for the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had a lot of people talking and speculating about who they were for. One of the names who was teased in the vignettes for the White Rabbit character was Karrion Kross. For those unaware, “White Rabbit” was the name Kross used during his days working for the Lucha Underground promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com

Austin Theory Appears On WWE NXT, Teases MITB Cash-In

Concluding this week’s episode of WWE NXT was a special edition of the “Kevin Owens Show,” with Owens, along with several other main roster members, appearing throughout the night. Owens hosted WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh prior to their Triple Threat Match...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Latest On Chris Jericho’s New Contract With AEW

As we reported last week here on eWn, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him in the company through December 2025. In an update on the Wizard’s new contract, Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite the announcement being framed as...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Believes Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel

During her latest livestream on YouTube, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey presented her pitch for how she would book the ending of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out some of the highlights from the livestream below:. On her idea for...
ewrestlingnews.com

Al Snow Praises Marty Jannetty As A Worker, Talks His Time With The New Rockers

Some of you may recall when Al Snow teamed up with Marty Jannetty as part of the New Rockers. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE legend commented on his time working with Jannetty under the ring name of “Leif Cassidy.”. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com

Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Chris Jericho In AEW

Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy