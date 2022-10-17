Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Thinks Jeff Hardy’s Decision To Join TNA Wrestling In 2010 Reflected Back On Him In WWE
In 2010, Jeff Hardy opted to join TNA Wrestling after finishing up with WWE. Jeff stayed with the promotion until The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE in 2017. During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Matt admitted that when Jeff went to TNA, the possibility of going there with him was in the back of his mind.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Declined AEW’s Request That Would’ve Allowed Billy Gunn To Be Part Of DX Reunion
WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac coming to the ring for a segment on the October 10th edition of Raw. Billy Gunn, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, wasn’t part of the segment. Dave Meltzer reported in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Comedian Says Peacock Is Sitting On A Steve Austin Animated Series, He’s Not Happy About It
During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder said the Peacock streaming service is sitting on an animated series starring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and he’s not happy about it. He said,. “Some bullsh*t right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Is In Talks to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW all Out after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to reclaim...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Candice LeRae, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Solo Sikoa, The Bump, More
According to a report from Pwinsider, there was an episode of WWE x G4 Arena that was scheduled to air this month. The show would have featured Tyler Breeze and Bayley. It remains to be seen if the pre-taped show will ever air with the recent shutdown of the network.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reacts To People Believing The White Rabbit Teases Were For Him
The QR codes for the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had a lot of people talking and speculating about who they were for. One of the names who was teased in the vignettes for the White Rabbit character was Karrion Kross. For those unaware, “White Rabbit” was the name Kross used during his days working for the Lucha Underground promotion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Austin Theory Appears On WWE NXT, Teases MITB Cash-In
Concluding this week’s episode of WWE NXT was a special edition of the “Kevin Owens Show,” with Owens, along with several other main roster members, appearing throughout the night. Owens hosted WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh prior to their Triple Threat Match...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest On Chris Jericho’s New Contract With AEW
As we reported last week here on eWn, AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him in the company through December 2025. In an update on the Wizard’s new contract, Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite the announcement being framed as...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Believes Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel
During her latest livestream on YouTube, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey presented her pitch for how she would book the ending of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out some of the highlights from the livestream below:. On her idea for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Al Snow Praises Marty Jannetty As A Worker, Talks His Time With The New Rockers
Some of you may recall when Al Snow teamed up with Marty Jannetty as part of the New Rockers. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE legend commented on his time working with Jannetty under the ring name of “Leif Cassidy.”. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says She Wanted To Be Like Randy Savage When She Was A Child
During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Candice LeRae commented on wanting to be like “Macho Man” Randy Savage when she was a child, her future goals in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Chris Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on...
Comments / 0