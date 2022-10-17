Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Matt Hardy Thinks Jeff Hardy’s Decision To Join TNA Wrestling In 2010 Reflected Back On Him In WWE
In 2010, Jeff Hardy opted to join TNA Wrestling after finishing up with WWE. Jeff stayed with the promotion until The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE in 2017. During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Matt admitted that when Jeff went to TNA, the possibility of going there with him was in the back of his mind.
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
Booker T Reacts To The O.C.’s Return To WWE
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson helped AJ Styles fend off the Judgement Day on Monday Night RAW last week. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that the trio will be facing off against the Judgement Day at the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. During the latest...
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Comedian Says Peacock Is Sitting On A Steve Austin Animated Series, He’s Not Happy About It
During a recent interview with Barstool Sports, comedian Dan Soder said the Peacock streaming service is sitting on an animated series starring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and he’s not happy about it. He said,. “Some bullsh*t right now, and hopefully me saying it publicly will kind of...
WWE Declined AEW’s Request That Would’ve Allowed Billy Gunn To Be Part Of DX Reunion
WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac coming to the ring for a segment on the October 10th edition of Raw. Billy Gunn, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, wasn’t part of the segment. Dave Meltzer reported in...
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
Leon Ruff Finds Out He’s Related To WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Winter Is Coming’ News
Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s related to WWE Hall of Famer Bobo Brazil. He wrote,. “I Found out I’m related to the late great bobo brazil.”. Brazil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back...
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
AEW Is In Talks to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW all Out after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to reclaim...
Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan’s AWA Resignation Was A Rib
Speaking recently to Busted Open Radio, Greg Gagne relayed a story about Hulk Hogan’s AWA days. Greg is the son of the late promoter and AWA founder Verne Gagne. During the podcast, Greg told a story about Hogan no-showing an AWA event, and then recalled Hogan’s resignation from the territory. According to Greg, Verne believed Hogan’s resignation letter to be a rib by Eddie Graham. He said,
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/18/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is down from a week ago that did 737,000 viewers. The show did a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.15 rating. It ranked #12 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 21, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. The following SPOILERS are the results from tonight’s tapings set to air on Friday night:. Myles Borne defeated Ikemen Jiro. Duke Hudson defeated Bryson Montana.
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
Karrion Kross Reacts To People Believing The White Rabbit Teases Were For Him
The QR codes for the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE had a lot of people talking and speculating about who they were for. One of the names who was teased in the vignettes for the White Rabbit character was Karrion Kross. For those unaware, “White Rabbit” was the name Kross used during his days working for the Lucha Underground promotion.
Al Snow Praises Marty Jannetty As A Worker, Talks His Time With The New Rockers
Some of you may recall when Al Snow teamed up with Marty Jannetty as part of the New Rockers. During a recent appearance on “The A2theK Wrestling Show,” the WWE legend commented on his time working with Jannetty under the ring name of “Leif Cassidy.”. You can...
The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card – 6 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have the final card for this Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view lineup below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s...
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
