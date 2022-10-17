ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County 'hoax mom' Bonnie Sweeten, who faked kidnapping in 2009, faces new fraud charges

By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago

Bucks County "Hoax mom" Bonnie Sweeten, who gained infamy in 2009 when she faked a kidnapping after stealing $700,000 from her employer and family is facing new charges that she embezzled from another Bucks County business.

Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, New Jersey, was charged in the U.S Eastern District Court in Philadelphia on Monday with two counts of wire fraud for stealing from her former employer, according to a press release. She has not made her initial court appearance where bail would be set, a U.S. Attorney spokeswoman said.

Federal authorities allege Sweeten, who worked as a bookkeeper, forged checks and made fraudulent purchases with a company credit card, according to a press release, which did not list a total amount of money she is accused of stealing.

According to a copy of the charges, federal authorities allege that in December 2017 Sweeten cashed two company checks and kept the $2,220.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khW3v_0icirTEP00

The name of the company was not released, but it was described as a Doylestown excavating company. The company president, who knew Sweeten, hired her in 2017, the release said.

As a bookkeeper Sweeten had access to company bank accounts, checkbooks, mail and other "sensitive personal information" belonging to the company president and the company itself, authorities said.

She allegedly used her position and access to company accounts to issue "dozens" of company checks to herself and stole checks that were mailed to the company, then fraudulently endorsed them over to herself. She also used the company credit card to make "tens of thousands of dollars" in personal purchases, authorities said.

“Bonnie Sweeten’s alleged actions are the epitome of biting the hand that feeds you,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Defrauding one’s employer is both a bad career move and a federal crime, for which violators must be held accountable.”

If convicted, Sweeten faces a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Sweeten rose to national infamy when in May 2009 she called 911 and claimed she and her  9-year-old daughter were kidnapped after her car was rear-ended along busy Street Road in Upper Southampton.  Sweeten told the dispatcher that she was calling from the trunk of the kidnappers' Cadillac sparking a massive search effort by law enforcement.

The kidnapping hoax meant to deceive family and law enforcement quickly unraveled when authorities tracked Sweeten to a luxury resort in Walt Disney World in Orlando. She stole the driver's license of a former coworker that she resembled and used it to buy plane tickets from Philadelphia the day she claimed she was kidnapped.

Sweeten ran because she was unable to repay $280,000 she stole from the elderly grandfather of her first ex-husband, authorities said. She left with her daughter the day a restitution check she wrote to the man's family bounced. It was later, learned, though that authorities were also investigating thefts from her employer at the time.

A Bucks County judge sentenced Sweeten to nine months in county jail after she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of identity theft and false reports in 2009. At her sentencing, Bucks County Judge Jeffrey Finley called Sweeten a "calculating, manipulative cold-blooded woman."

In 2010, though, Sweeten was hit with federal charges for stealing $700,000 from the Lower Southampton law firm and its clients where she worked as an office manager. She pleaded guilty to felony charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft a year later and was sentenced to eight years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution.

Sweeten used the identity of another person and posed as another person while using false identification and forging signatures on various documents including a property settlement. She also forged a signature of a judge on a court order for the purpose of fraudulently withdrawing client funds from a bank.

Both Bucks County and federal prosecutors alleged in their cases that Sweeten was motivated by greed and her desire for a comfortable lifestyle that was beyond her financial means. Sweeten also admitted she also used the money for fertility treatments. She has three daughters from two marriages.

"Hoax mom" pleas guilty to $700K theft Hoax mom to plead guilty to fraud charges

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County 'hoax mom' Bonnie Sweeten, who faked kidnapping in 2009, faces new fraud charges

Comments / 7

Kim Edwards
5d ago

Fertility treatments?!?!? This woman can't afford to take care of the children she has. How many times is she allowed out on bail? This has been ongoing since 2009.

Reply
3
Cindy Walsh Mazurkiewicz
5d ago

She needs to be locked up and throw away the key! She obviously didn’t learn from her mistakes!

Reply
4
Lynda Cohen
4d ago

Why would someone hire her as a bookkeeper??? I understand second chances, but really?

Reply
4
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Arrest warrant issued for 2nd suspect in Pottstown double homicide

There are new developments surrounding a shooting in Pottstown that left two teenagers dead. Authorities have identified a second suspect in connection to the Monday night shooting. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Deonte "Taz" Kelly of Philadelphia. He's facing first-degree...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested

PHILADELPHIA, PA – An illegal puppy ring operating in Philadelphia was broken up and five people involved in the illegal sale of puppies have ben arrested. The ring sought to defraud and deceive dog lovers by price gouging and using counterfeit money and fake checks to purchase puppies for illegal resale. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the suspects used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram. “Nearly all the thefts involved high-demand dog breeds, such as French The post Illegal Philadelphia puppy ring busted up, 5 arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

3 members of violent Reading drug gang convicted by jury of federal murder, other charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced Thursday during a press conference in the Berks County Courthouse that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33; Dewayne Quinones, 29; and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25; all of Reading, PA, were convicted at trial of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution and firearms offenses arising from their involvement with a Reading-area drug trafficking organization which was responsible for multiple homicides, kidnapping, and conspiracies to kidnap in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide which occurred on January 28, 2018. All three defendants were convicted of federal murder and weapons charges relating to the quadruple homicide.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Township police: Beware of purse thieves

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are searching for thieves who are "terrorizing" grocery stores. Police say wallets have been stolen from people in several grocery stores in Palmer Township. Credit cards taken from those wallets were later used. Police believe the man pictured above is among those...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leader of violent gang, 2 others convicted on all charges

READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown. "Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Three Men Convicted In Murderous Berks County Drug Trafficking Ring

Three men were convicted on multiple charges for their roles in a murderous drug trafficking ring operating in Berks County, authorities said. Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, 25, all of Reading, were found guilty at trial of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearms offenses, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced on Thursday, Oct. 20.
NBC Philadelphia

$10K Offered for Arrest of Armed Wawa Store Robber in Bucks County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an armed robber who struck at two Wawa stores in Bucks County. The reward comes after the man robbed the stores at 929 Bustleton Pike in Lower Southampton Township and 236 Holland Pike in Holland. Police released video of him brandishing a gun during the Lower Southampton robbery on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
californiaexaminer.net

Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping

A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide

POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Shooting Threat Locks Down Philly High School: Report

John Bartram High School in southwest Philadelphia went under lockdown on Friday, Oct. 21 after violent threats were made online, according to a report by CBS News. An Instagram user posted an image with a rifle and the caption "gonna shoot up the school at 11:00 am," the outlet wrote citing police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading man sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on October 17, 2022, William F. Showers, age 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 100 months of imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man sentenced to life in prison in woman's shooting death

LANSDALE, Pa. - A man convicted of first-degree murder in a woman's killing in Montgomery County will spend the rest of his life in prison. A jury convicted Ricky Vance last month. Vance and Chong Ling Dan conspired to kill Ebony Pack. Investigators say Dan was jealous of the victim...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy