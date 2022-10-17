ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Christian McCaffrey headed to the Bay Area, Panthers trade RB to 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to trade running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks Thursday night, according to reports. The Panthers set to receive 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024. Carolina reportedly began listening to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
WJCL

4th annual “Ben Troupe Florida-Georgia Legends Series” to take place Oct. 28 on Jekyll

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The 4th annual "Ben Troupe Florida-Georgia Legend Series" presented by Walker Jones will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Westin Jekyll Island. Set for the night before the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville, Troupe's multi-faceted event will welcome a number of former Gator and Bulldog standouts to the Golden Isles to reflect on one of the great rivalries in college football history.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy