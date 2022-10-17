JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The 4th annual "Ben Troupe Florida-Georgia Legend Series" presented by Walker Jones will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Westin Jekyll Island. Set for the night before the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville, Troupe's multi-faceted event will welcome a number of former Gator and Bulldog standouts to the Golden Isles to reflect on one of the great rivalries in college football history.

