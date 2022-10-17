ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man found guilty in 2020 Virginia Avenue murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. A Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Louisville officers were notified around 2 a.m. that a man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by private means after he had been shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation. The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.

A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

2 men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested two men after they were accused of breaking into a JCPS school Thursday morning. According to LMPD, Mark Skaggs and David Hayes are being charged with burglary after officers found them in the basement of Western Middle School around 3 a.m. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

FBI Ends Five Day Search Of Nelson County Farm

After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers on July 3, 2015. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the “evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.”
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after shooting near Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley injures a man. Louisville Metro Police Officers arrived at the scene around 9:00 PM Saturday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Uofl Hospital in critical condition. LMPD has not made...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY

