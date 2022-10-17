Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLuJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Jury finds man guilty of Louisville shooting that left taxi cab driver a quadriplegic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting a taxi cab driver in Louisville back in 2020 has been found guilty on several charges. On June 11, documents said Rogerick Miller shot a taxi cab driver in the neck after an argument broke out over a cab ride payment.
wdrb.com
'A chaotic mess' | 4 arrested after fight inside Louisville courtroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County judge said a scuffle inside her courtroom on Friday was "a chaotic mess." It happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie...
Wave 3
Man found guilty in 2020 Virginia Avenue murder case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020. A Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender. On Jan....
Wave 3
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana father and grandmother are facing charges of child neglect after officers found a two-year-old outside and alone Friday morning. In a release sent from the Madison Police Department, officers were called at 10:42 a.m. to respond to the area of 3rd Street and East Street on a report of a lost child.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Louisville officers were notified around 2 a.m. that a man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by private means after he had been shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
Wave 3
Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday. According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation. Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200...
5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
Wave 3
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation. The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth...
Wave 3
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana State Police trooper is facing charges after being accused of choking his girlfriend over poured-out alcohol. Jacob Tolle is accused of attacking his girlfriend on Oct. 12 in Madison. The arrest report states the victim’s father called police for a welfare check after the...
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot at 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to UofL's Hospital on a report of a man who was transported to the hospital by 'private means' who had been shot at an unknown location.
k105.com
Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.
A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
Wave 3
2 men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested two men after they were accused of breaking into a JCPS school Thursday morning. According to LMPD, Mark Skaggs and David Hayes are being charged with burglary after officers found them in the basement of Western Middle School around 3 a.m. The...
wvih.com
FBI Ends Five Day Search Of Nelson County Farm
After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers on July 3, 2015. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the “evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.”
Wave 3
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with...
Woman who died after 'barrage of gunfire' identified, police investigating
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police identified the woman who died after being shot to death on the morning of Oct. 17. Jeffersonville Police said they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers said when they arrived on scene they located...
Wave 3
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity has been released of the woman who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Indiana earlier this week. The Jeffersonville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that La’Aundra Owens died from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Monday morning at the Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court.
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting near Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley injures a man. Louisville Metro Police Officers arrived at the scene around 9:00 PM Saturday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Uofl Hospital in critical condition. LMPD has not made...
Wave 3
‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death. A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
Wave 3
Law enforcement honors fallen trooper at his son’s football game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special night for ISP. Not just Indiana State Police, but Isaac Scott Patrick. Isaac’s father, Scott Patrick, was an ISP trooper who was shot and killed in December 2003. His wife was six week’s pregnant with Issac, who was born six months later.
Wave 3
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night. Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said. Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police...
Comments / 2