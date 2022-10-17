ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Premium's Family Plan Is Getting A Price Hike

There have been several adjustments and tests for YouTube Premium throughout the years, and now it looks like some users will be paying a bit more for the perks. The Premium Family plan, which has been $17.99 per month for quite some time, is getting a $5 hike — up to $22.99 per month. The same applies to YouTube Red (an older iteration of Premium) users, who will see a jump from $14.99 per month to the same $22.99 as everyone else.
10 Amazon Fire Stick Features You'll Want To Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Fire Stick is a great little streaming device and one that easily competes with Google's latest Chromecast and Roku's line of products. On top of offering all the best streaming services on a small device, you can also add live channels directly to the Live Guide – assuming you have the right subscriptions in place. Users can also enjoy their content in 4K and with Dolby Atmos, and they can even use Alexa to give voice commands and ask questions. But, despite everything it can do, the Fire Stick is a very simple device. At least, that's how it appears at first glance.
