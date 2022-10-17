Read full article on original website
Google Messages Just Got A New Look And A Ton Of New Features
Google Messages has a long way to go before Android users begin adopting it en masse, but these newly added features may help get the ball rolling.
Google Pixel 7 Review: When The Numbers Just Work
On paper, Google's Pixel 7 could be the smartphone bargain of 2022. Does this unexpectedly affordable Android live up to the hype? We put it to the test.
This Mini Record Player Lets You Make Your Own Custom Lo-Fi Records
The PO-80 is a small, portable record cutter that allows anyone to make their own 5-inch vinyl records.
Final Fantasy 16's Latest Trailer Serves Up A Little Gameplay And A Lot Of Lore
Square Enix has dropped a new trailer for "Final Fantasy XVI" that delves deep into the plot setting and lore ahead of the game's release on PS5 next year.
The 12 Best Android File Managers Apps In 2022
The least glamorous app on your Android device might very well be the most essential. Make sure you're getting the right file manager from the get-go.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Fitting Into The Galaxy Ecosystem
Samsung's most extravagant earbuds arrive in the form of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Now it's time to see if they're up to the task of taking on the other tiny titans.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) Review: Stuck In The Middle
The 2022 version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 isn't all that different from its predecessor. That includes the less-than-optimal app store and ads aplenty.
YouTube Premium's Family Plan Is Getting A Price Hike
There have been several adjustments and tests for YouTube Premium throughout the years, and now it looks like some users will be paying a bit more for the perks. The Premium Family plan, which has been $17.99 per month for quite some time, is getting a $5 hike — up to $22.99 per month. The same applies to YouTube Red (an older iteration of Premium) users, who will see a jump from $14.99 per month to the same $22.99 as everyone else.
New iPhone SE Leaks Show Apple's Next Release Could Already Be A Huge Let Down
The iPhone SE 4 has (possibly) made its grand appearance early thanks to a leak, but the premature unveiling may leave some fans disappointed.
10 Amazon Fire Stick Features You'll Want To Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Fire Stick is a great little streaming device and one that easily competes with Google's latest Chromecast and Roku's line of products. On top of offering all the best streaming services on a small device, you can also add live channels directly to the Live Guide – assuming you have the right subscriptions in place. Users can also enjoy their content in 4K and with Dolby Atmos, and they can even use Alexa to give voice commands and ask questions. But, despite everything it can do, the Fire Stick is a very simple device. At least, that's how it appears at first glance.
