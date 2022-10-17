Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
US, Japan, S. Korea Officials to Meet in Tokyo Amid Escalating N. Korea Threats
Washington — Senior officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea will meet next week in Tokyo amid escalating threats from North Korea. While the U.S. reaffirms its “ironclad” commitment to its allies, the State Department has declined to say whether Washington would consider the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula, and whether the South Korea government has made such a request.
Health scare for Saudi crown prince as he skips summit on ‘doctors’ orders’
Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman will be skipping the Arab League summit on the advice of doctors who have asked the royal to avoid travelling, a statement from the Algerian presidency said on Saturday.The crown prince had “expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit” in a telephone conversation with Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.The 2022 Arab League summit – an important meeting of representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and north Africa – will see around 17 leaders gather in Algeria for a two-day conference starting on 1 November.Another statement issued by the...
Voice of America
Retired RAF Pilots Warned About Training Chinese Military Pilots
Johannesburg, south africa — The British Defense Ministry says it is seeking to ensure retired members of the British Royal Air Force who were recruited via a South African company to train pilots in China’s People’s Liberation Army are fully aware of the risk of prosecution under the Official Secrets Act.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Entrepreneur Starts New Business in War Time
Kyiv actor Oleksandr Avvakumov turned the challenges of war into an opportunity. Despite the risks of launching a business amid the war, he and his partners opened a fast-food restaurant in downtown Kyiv. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Videographer: Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Voice of America
Japan, Australia Sign Security Pact With Eye on China
PERTH, AUSTRALIA — Australia and Japan agreed to share sensitive intelligence and deepen defense cooperation Saturday, signing a security pact to counter China's military rise. Prime ministers Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese signed the accord in the Western Australian city of Perth, revamping a dusty 15-year-old accord drafted when...
Voice of America
Thailand Sets Long-Awaited Rules for Vetting Asylum Seekers
BANGKOK — Rights groups say the long-awaited rules Thailand’s government approved this month for screening foreigners seeking refuge from persecution in their home countries are likely to leave many worthy applicants in the lurch. The United Nations refugee agency says Thailand currently hosts about 5,000 “urban refugees and...
Voice of America
Cameroon Military Accuses Government Troops of Human Rights Violations
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s military said several soldiers have been arrested for torturing a suspected separatist general and fighters, following deadly fighting in the northwestern village of Djotin. Army Captain and military spokesman Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo said in a statement that the government troops in question committed...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Student Activists Sentenced to Jail, Detention
Bangkok, Thailand — Four members of the defunct, pro-democracy, student-activist group, Student Politicism, were sentenced to up to three years in jail or detention Saturday under Hong Kong's national security law. The activists had pleaded guilty in court in July for a joint count of conspiracy to incite subversion...
Voice of America
Will China Try to Take Taiwan in Xi’s Third Term?
HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping’s success in securing an unprecedented third term this weekend has fueled speculation on whether he will try to forcefully reunify with Taiwan — the self-ruled island seen by Beijing as a part of China — in the next few years.
Voice of America
Hollywood Actress Becomes First Asian American on US Currency
The late movie star Anna May Wong has become the first Asian American pictured on United States money. Wong worked in Hollywood during a time of open racism and stereotyping of actors. During her career, Wong also became the first Asian American woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
Voice of America
Indictment of Oligarchs a How-to Guide to Avoid US Sanctions
Miami — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America's top adversaries. "The key is the cash," the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia's biggest aluminum company. "As soon as you are ready with cash we can work."
Voice of America
Iran Holds Military Exercises on Border Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is conducting military exercises along the country's border with Azerbaijan amid signs of tensions between the two countries. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency has reported that the maneuvers, which commenced Monday in the northwestern region, were being held in accordance...
Voice of America
Thousands Rally in Berlin, Elsewhere in Support of Iranian Women
Thousands of Iranians were among an estimated 80,000 people who joined in a rally Saturday in Berlin, the largest of several protests in cities around the world showing solidarity with women-led protests in Iran. Iranians traveled to Berlin for the protests and were in other demonstrations in Sweden, Italy, France,...
Voice of America
Share of Cases of COVID-19 Variants Nearly Doubles in US; Europe Warns of Rise
U.S. health regulators Friday estimated that BQ.1 and closely related BQ.1.1 accounted for 16.6% of coronavirus variants in the country, nearly doubling from last week, while Europe expects them to become the dominant variants in a month. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said the variants are likely...
Voice of America
Crypto Scammers Are Often Victims Too
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — To Ali, it seemed like a great way to make more money. The 23-year-old earned $350 per month as a cleaner in a factory at home in Malaysia. But in April, he was purportedly offered a job in Cambodia making four times as much working in finance, despite having no prior experience in the field.
Voice of America
UK Expects Waiver of Chinese Consul's Diplomatic Immunity in Dragging Incident
Britain expects China to waive diplomatic immunity for officials if the U.K. police determine there are grounds to charge them for an attack on a Hong Kong protester, a British Foreign Office minister said on Thursday. A protest against the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Party Congress occurred last Sunday outside...
Voice of America
Companies Weigh Fallout From US Ban on Sending Chip Tech to China
The Biden administration's announcement earlier this month that it would ban the transfer of advanced U.S. semiconductor technology to China continues to reverberate through global markets. The ruling by the Department of Commerce affects not only U.S. firms that sell to China but any company whose products contain American semiconductor technology.
Voice of America
Globally Renowned Australian Exhibition Showcases Ukrainian Sculptures
SYDNEY — Works by Ukrainian artists will be the highlight of the world’s largest outdoor sculpture exhibition, starting Friday in Sydney. The annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibition, near Bondi beach in Sydney, will raise money for the Australian-Ukrainian community’s humanitarian aid charity. The seaside gallery will show more than 100 exhibits from 16 countries from Oct. 21-Nov. 7.
Comments / 0