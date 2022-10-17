Michael Irvin’s advice to Buccaneers as Tom Brady’s struggles grow

Michael Irvin says now’s the time for the Buccaneers to ride or die with Tom Brady.

Brady is facing scrutiny this week as his performance at quarterback has lagged amid rumors that he and wife, model Gisele Bundchen, are splitting . Compounding the matter, Brady traveled to New York City for Robert Kraft’s star-studded wedding on Friday night solo — and then the Bucs laid an egg in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

“It’s not ideal, [but] it’s not something that needed to be an issue,” Irvin said. “Tom could’ve gone Friday night, come back on a private jet before walkthrough. It shouldn’t have even been an issue.”

Irvin spoke to The Post on behalf of TradeZing, a live-streaming, Web3 and social platform geared at millennial and Gen Z traders. Recently, Irvin joined the company’s board of advisors. He explained what his mindset would be if he were in Brady’s locker room.

“If I’m on that football team, I know that my quarterback is going through stuff personally. I can see that in the news. I can see that in his face. I’m trying to huddle around him,” Irvin said. “The national media is ripping him for going to the wedding Friday, missing practice and then playing that way.

“What I would do if I’m in that locker room, that would make me all that much more want to huddle around my quarterback and say, ‘Hey, they’re being unfair to him! Let’s make sure we step up and do what we need to do to protect him, because he came here and helped us win a championship!’ I’m not in that locker room saying, ‘I can’t believe he went to the owner’s wedding! I can’t believe he missed walkthrough!’ I’m trying to comfort Tom Brady.”

Irvin also defended the NFL’s emphasis on protecting the quarterback, which has come under fire in recent weeks after multiple dubious calls.

“Everybody’s been all over the refs on these roughing the passer calls, with Brady and Derek Carr last week . I just want to offer this up: I have no problem with the NFL protecting the quarterbacks, because if they don’t protect the damn quarterbacks, we get ‘Thursday Night Football’ all the time. Let them keep our quarterbacks healthy.”

With regards to TradeZing, Irvin said he joined the company because “all of these cryptocurrencies, NFTs and new technologies are changing our world. You’ve got to learn about all of this stuff now, or miss out on great opportunities. I didn’t know enough about it, so I partnered with some people that could help me, and help me help other people with it.”

Asked if he thought cryptocurrency, where values across the board have dipped since their peaks last October, might be near the bottom, Irvin answered, “With any investment, there’s going to be some ups and downs, but I think it’s here to stay. I don’t think it’s going anywhere. If you’re asking me if we’re going to start seeing it go in the other direction, I do think that’s true.”

Irvin will be providing some video content to TradeZing , which recently launched a beta version for early signees and will fully launch to the public in early 2023.