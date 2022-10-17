Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Games Will Be Played on Thanksgiving?
It’s time to stuff ourselves with more than just food. When Thanksgiving rolls around on Thursday, Nov. 24, we’ll have more sports action on the menu than just the NFL – it’ll also be World Cup matchday for eight nations. Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup...
NBC Washington
Costa Rica's Orlando Galo Tested Positive for Banned Substance, Awaiting FIFA's Decision
Costa Rica’s Orlando Galo is in jeopardy of missing the upcoming World Cup in Qatar after testing positive for a banned substance last month. The 22-year-old midfielder reportedly was one of 15 players randomly tested following Costa Rica’s 2-2 draw against South Korea last month. He didn’t play in the game but tests later revealed traces of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS), known to increase muscle mass and strength.
Comments / 0