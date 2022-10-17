Costa Rica’s Orlando Galo is in jeopardy of missing the upcoming World Cup in Qatar after testing positive for a banned substance last month. The 22-year-old midfielder reportedly was one of 15 players randomly tested following Costa Rica’s 2-2 draw against South Korea last month. He didn’t play in the game but tests later revealed traces of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS), known to increase muscle mass and strength.

