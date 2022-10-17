For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:00 a.m.: Alaska's senior U.S. senator Lisa Murkowski says two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil. The two landed earlier this month near Gambell, on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait, where they asked for asylum. The U.S. Senator says the two feared for their lives because Russia is targeting minority populations for conscription into service in Ukraine. Murkowski says she met with the two Siberians recently but didn’t provide more details about exactly when or where the meeting took place or where their asylum process stood, The Associated Press reports.

