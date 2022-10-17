Read full article on original website
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 23
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:00 a.m.: Alaska's senior U.S. senator Lisa Murkowski says two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil. The two landed earlier this month near Gambell, on Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait, where they asked for asylum. The U.S. Senator says the two feared for their lives because Russia is targeting minority populations for conscription into service in Ukraine. Murkowski says she met with the two Siberians recently but didn’t provide more details about exactly when or where the meeting took place or where their asylum process stood, The Associated Press reports.
Voice of America
3 European Missions to UN Urge Probe of Drone Use in Ukraine
France, Germany and Britain called Friday for the United Nations to investigate allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones for attacks in Ukraine. A letter from the French, German and British missions to the U.N. cited “significant open-source evidence, including photographs and video, of Russia deploying Mohajer and Shahed series UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in Ukraine.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: Scheduled power cuts introduced in Kyiv
Blackouts see households in Kyiv divided into three groups ‘disconnected for a certain period of time’ following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Voice of America
US, Russian Defense Chiefs Talk as Fighting Rages in Ukraine
Washington — The top U.S. and Russian defense officials spoke by phone for the first time in months Friday, as Russian officials indicated a new openness to possible negotiations and as Ukrainian forces edged closer to the Russian-occupied southern port city of Kherson. The United States and Russia both...
Voice of America
Millions of Ukrainians Beyond Reach, as Russia Blocks UN Aid Access in Areas It Controls
United Nations — The top United Nations official in Ukraine says as winter approaches, millions of people are beyond the reach of humanitarians in non-government-controlled areas and are likely in need of assistance. “And it's a fact that we regularly request access across the front line from both countries...
Voice of America
Germany's Scholz: Putin Using Energy as a Weapon
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy as weapon, but his tactics are only bringing Western allies closer together in their support of Ukraine. Scholz made the comments to the German parliament ahead of a European Union energy summit, the second meeting of the...
Voice of America
Iran Holds Military Exercises on Border Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan
Baku, Azerbaijan — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is conducting military exercises along the country's border with Azerbaijan amid signs of tensions between the two countries. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency has reported that the maneuvers, which commenced Monday in the northwestern region, were being held in accordance...
Voice of America
Russian Court Orders Arrest of Dissident Journalist Ovsyannikova
A Russian court has ordered the arrest of television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, Interfax news agency said, more than six months after she flashed a sign on air saying the Kremlin was lying about the Ukraine war. Ovsyannikova already has fled Russia, her lawyer said this week, after refusing to observe...
Voice of America
Nationwide Protests in Iran Continue for 33rd Straight Day
Nationwide demonstrations in Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody continued for a 33rd consecutive day, with overnight protests in Tehran, Sanandaj and Dehgolan, as citizens chanted Death to Khamenei," and students held rallies at several universities. U.N. human rights officials denounced the Islamic Republic's violent...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: October 15-21, 2022
Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Ukraine asks UN to send experts to examine possible Iranian drones. Ukraine has invited U.N. experts to examine debris from what it says are...
Voice of America
Protests Rage in Iran's Southeast, Amid Crackdown Call
Dubai, UAE — Protests broke out in restive southeastern Iran Friday, with demonstrators attacking banks, state media reported, as a senior cleric called for tough measures against demonstrators across the country. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by five weeks of demonstrations that erupted after the death in police...
Voice of America
Indictment of Oligarchs a How-to Guide to Avoid US Sanctions
Miami — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America's top adversaries. "The key is the cash," the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia's biggest aluminum company. "As soon as you are ready with cash we can work."
