ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jefferies' Brent Thill breaks down Snap's quarter

Jefferies' Brent Thill breaks down Snap's quarter and looks ahead to other social media earnings. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to buy shares of Danaher on the dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. "You're now getting a chance to buy...
CNBC

Final Trades: MKTX, HAL, PFE & BA

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC

U.S. budget deficit cut in half for biggest decrease ever amid Covid spending declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
TheStreet

Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Strategas CEO Jason Trennert

Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, a Baird company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down how investors can position their portfolios amid high market volatility. Trennert explains why he would not be surprised if 10-year Treasury yields move higher and react to the latest batch of corporate earnings.
CNBC

Options Action: SLB options

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw digs in on Schlumberger options. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC

The Final Call: MSFT & UUP

The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC

How ethereum's merge made crypto mining more sustainable

Finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest targets for critique. But it's not...
CNBC

China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs

Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. The company in a statement late on Thursday described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Chartmaster: Big move in vaccine names

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next in the health care sector. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022: Cramer shares lesson in not trying to time the market

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they have strong convictions in Trust portfolio holdings that are being hit hard. Jim says while some of those names may be down, he's confident they won't be forever, and encourages investors to stay the course in stocks they believe in. Jim and Jeff also discuss a stock they may be looking to buy more of in the near future.
CNBC

Jim Cramer reacts to earnings from American Airlines, AT&T

'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss American Airlines' third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates amid solid travel demand. Cramer also discusses shares of AT&T, which climbed higher on the company's earnings release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy